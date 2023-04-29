IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals reports strong Q4FY23 results

April 2023, Ludhiana: IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical APIs and speciality chemicals, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
Q4 FY23 Financial Highlights
· Total income for Q4 FY23 stood at Rs. 596 crore as against Rs. 530 crore in Q3 and Rs.579 crore YoY
· EBITDA for Q4 FY23 at Rs. 104 crore as compared to Rs. 50 crore in Q3 and Rs. 50 crore YoY
· Net profit for Q4 FY23 at Rs. 65 crore as compared to Rs. 24 crore in Q3 FY23 and Rs. 28 crore YoY
FY23 Financial Highlights
· Total income for FY23 stood at Rs. 2,243 crore as compared to Rs. 2,216 crore in FY22
· EBITDA for FY23 at Rs. 252 crore as compared to Rs. 288 crore in FY22
· Net profit for FY23 at Rs. 140 crore as compared to Rs. 166 crore in FY22
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vikas Gupta, Joint Managing Director said, “The last quarter of the financial year has come out strong for us as we stabilized our operations in pharma and specialty chemicals segments with a focus on cost rationalisation and margin improvement. With significant operational, technical and commercial efficiencies, improved market combination and expecting sustainable demand as an alternative to China, we believe we are on a good upward trajectory