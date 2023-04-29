IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals reports strong Q4FY23 results

April 2023, Ludhiana: IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical APIs and speciality chemicals, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Q4 FY23 Financial Highlights

· Total income for Q4 FY23 stood at Rs. 596 crore as against Rs. 530 crore in Q3 and Rs.579 crore YoY

· EBITDA for Q4 FY23 at Rs. 104 crore as compared to Rs. 50 crore in Q3 and Rs. 50 crore YoY

· Net profit for Q4 FY23 at Rs. 65 crore as compared to Rs. 24 crore in Q3 FY23 and Rs. 28 crore YoY

FY23 Financial Highlights

· Total income for FY23 stood at Rs. 2,243 crore as compared to Rs. 2,216 crore in FY22

· EBITDA for FY23 at Rs. 252 crore as compared to Rs. 288 crore in FY22

· Net profit for FY23 at Rs. 140 crore as compared to Rs. 166 crore in FY22

Q4FY23 Financial Highlights