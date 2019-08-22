IoT India Congress 2019, India’s largest Internet of Things platform, kicks off its 4th edition in Bengaluru

The fourth edition of India’s largest conclave on IoT, the IoT India Congress , 2019, was set in motion today at the Hotel LaLiT Ashok in Bengaluru. The two-day event is India’s largest Platform of platforms for the Internet of Things. This year’s focus is on mainstreaming Internet of Things (IoT) and its implementations in real life problems. The Congress was inaugurated via the mobile app. This was followed by the commencement of the dedicated tracks on IoT in Energy, Healthcare, Defence, Standards and Regulatory, Retail, Digital Communication, Skills and Development, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Smart Cities.

The event was graced by dignitaries like Nigel Fine, Chief Executive, The IET, UK, Prof David De Roure, Professor- eResearch, University of Oxford, Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, GoI and Dr. E.V Ramana Reddy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka. The Chairman’s address was delivered by Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, Chair, IET IoT Panel & IoT India Congress, President, Aeris Communications. Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney delivered the Chief Guest’s address

With this edition, IoT India Congress becomes the first platform to discuss the integration of IoT in the defence sector with panellists from the Indian army, DRDO, Indian Air force and BEL. This edition will see 85 speakers, both national and international from various organisations like Quadrant, University of Oxford, Samsung R&D Institute, Aeris Communication, Unlimit, Tohoku University, Siemens, Philips Innovation Campus, EdX, Manipal Hospital, Bata, MG Motor and Tata Group, among others will be participating in the Congress and to discuss how IoT is being implemented in the industry. This edition also includes a mix of 10 panel discussions, 4 use cases sessions and 5 future tech spotlight sessions.

Some of the key highlights of the event will be:

IoT Live Zones: A Healthcare Live experience zone where attendees can touch, feel and experience IoT.

A Healthcare Live experience zone where attendees can touch, feel and experience IoT. Use Cases: Bonafide IoT implementations from the Indian industry, including cases presented by Tata Communications, Unlimit, MG Motors, QuicSolv Technologies, SemTech and SenRa.

Bonafide IoT implementations from the Indian industry, including cases presented by Tata Communications, Unlimit, MG Motors, QuicSolv Technologies, SemTech and SenRa. Future Tech Spotlight: Leading R&D speakers provide a sneak peek into the future of IoT and its real-time applications. Spotlights conducted by Dr Atsuhiro Nakagawa, Tohoku University Hospital, Dr Aloknath De, Samsung R&D Institute and Prof David De Roure, University of Oxford.

Leading R&D speakers provide a sneak peek into the future of IoT and its real-time applications. Spotlights conducted by Dr Atsuhiro Nakagawa, Tohoku University Hospital, Dr Aloknath De, Samsung R&D Institute and Prof David De Roure, University of Oxford. Mega Transformation: Witness India’s mega implementation story of Aadhaar- India’s unique digital identification story. Practitioners will talk about the regulations, challenges and solutions for a mega scale IoT implementation.

Witness India’s mega implementation story of Aadhaar- India’s unique digital identification story. Practitioners will talk about the regulations, challenges and solutions for a mega scale IoT implementation. Workshops:Spanning latest conversations in IoT, the sessions will explore success stories and business models, laying emphasis on applications of IoT with a data focussed approach for professionals.

The Congress will also host the prestigious IoT Thought Leadership Awards 2019 ceremony and PoP +91 awards 2019 which will recognise exemplary work done by individuals and start-ups respectively in the IoT space.

Some of the eminent speakers at the event are:

Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, Government of India

Sir Robin Saxby, Technology Entrepreneur, Ex-founding CEO and Chairman, ARM Holdings plc

Dr Aloknath De, Corporate VP & CTA, Samsung R&D Institute, India

Dr Atsuhiro Nakagawa, Attending Physician, Neurosurgery, Tohoku University Hospital, Japan

Prof Dave Murray Rust, Programme Director, MA, University of Edinburgh, UK

Dr Gopichand Katragadda, Founder and CEO, Myelin Foundry

Prof David De Roure, Professor, E-research, University of Oxford

Ajit Ashok Shenvi, Director, Marketing Solutions, Big Data & Analytics, Philips Innovation Campus

Dr Ajit Kalghatgi, Ex-Director R&D, BEL (Bharat Electronics Ltd)

J T Rao, CMD, WinAMR

Juergen Hase, CEO, Unlimit powered by Reliance

Lalit Mishra, Head, Strategic Engagements, India IoT – Tata Communications Ltd

Lokesh Payik, Chief of Digital Enterprise, Bosch

Luis Jorge Romero, DG, ETSI

Mike Carr, President IET

Nigel Fine, Chief Executive, IET

Prakash Chnadraker, Country Business Unit Head, MV & Systems, Siemens

Praveen Arora, Vice President, India IoT – Tata Communications Ltd

Dr Purnendu Sinha, Group Technology & Innovation Office, Tata Group

Rajan Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI)

Sanjeev Gupta, VP Engineering services, Capgemini

Saru Tumuluri, CEO, Khosla Labs

Sauvik Banerjjee, Technology & Digital Leadership, Tata Group

Lt Gen Dr S P Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer, Telecom Sector Skill Council (Retd. SOin C, Indian Army)

Dr Subrata Rakshit, Associate Director, CAIR, DRDO

Vikas Purohit, CEO, TataCLiQ

Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, Chairman of IET India IoT Panel, President Aeris Communications

Shekhar Sanyal, Director and country Head of the IET

During the Chief Guest’s address, Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, Government of India remarked, “ IOT is something that has enormous potential for India and the world. A combination of technology can help us solve problems that we never imagined we could solve. We must understand the combination of emerging technologies like IoT, blockchain, 3D printing etc, pluck them out of their spaces and deploy them to solve problems. IOT will be the champion in adding to the proliferation of data. “

In his special address, Dr. E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka said, “IoT startups founded in Bengaluru are conquering the world and collaborating with the best minds globally and given the widespread adoption of IoT in multiple industries, it is indeed time to mainstream IoT. The Government of Karnataka’s focus will therefore be on IoT and its convergence with other emerging technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and the impact it will have on Cybersecurity. Karnataka and Bengaluru are leading the country in terms of the Innovation Economy, powered by its rich eco-system of over 450 research labs, more than 400 Fortune 500 companies, and over 100,000 PhDs with diverse specialization. Supporting and handholding of startups has been the cornerstone of the Government of Karnataka’s IT Policy as they play a pivotal role in innovation and the roll-out of new technologies.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, Chairman of the IET India IoT Panel and President, Aeris Communications said, “The first edition of the IoT India Congress started out with the vision to provide a platform for IoT enthusiasts to create a roadmap for IoT adoption. In the fourth edition, we come full circle by discussing and demonstrating the application of IoT across sectors. It’s great to see the transformation that has occurred over the last four years. It’s encouraging to see the enthusiasm and participation only growing over the years”

“It is now the time for applications and real life demonstrations. This edition is a platform for industry leaders and startups, who usually work in silos, to come together and discuss the current challenges being faced by each sector and what can be done to address them. It is exciting to see the entire tech community come forward with tangible solutions to explore the future of IoT. In this edition we have included more tracks, which shows the magnitude of expansion of IoT applications. We also have an IoT Live Zone, Use cases, Future Tech Spotlight and workshops. It’s a testimony of the significance of the conference that we have a large number of international and national speakers and greater level of excitement from participants.”said Mr. Shekhar Sanyal, Director and Country Head of the IET.