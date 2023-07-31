IP-COM introduces G1105P-4-63W Gigabit Desktop Switch with 4-Port PoE switch

New Delhi, India July 31, 2023: IP-COM has launched G1105P-4-63W 5-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch with 4-Port PoE switch that offers 5 10/100/1000 Mbps Base-TX RJ45 ports. The G1105P has been developed independently to fulfill the requirement of building a high-performance Gigabit Ethernet network. The switch offers a maximum PoE power output of 58 W and can supply power to and exchange data with APs, IP cameras, and IP phones through CAT5 cables. It also provides simple management modes such as VLAN, to help reduce cabling costs of IP terminals like APs and IP cameras.

With 5 10/100/1000 Mbps Base-T RJ45 port, the G1105P makes users networking more flexible. Its ports 1-4 comply with the IEEE802.3af and IEEE802.3at power supply standards. The entire switch offers a maximum PoE power output of 58W, whereas each port offers a maximum PoE power output of 30 W. The ports can be used to supply power to and exchange data with APs and IP cameras.

The ports and embedded power can provide lightning protection of up to 6kV. It also provides PSE short-circuiting protection, PoE overloading, power over temperature, over voltage, and surge current protection.

If its “one key VLAN mode” is enabled, Port 1-4 will be isolated respectively but can communicate with the 5 port allowing Hardware DIP switches to isolate ports to prevent broadcast storm and defend against DHCP spoofing.

In addition to these, it provides stronger safety protection system, improved QoS policy, multiple VLAN features, and higher availability of maintenance. As an enhanced safety feature, all of the products of this series support IP-MAC-Port-VLAN binding, IP/MAC/ARP filtering, can filter related data which assist to build a reliable and high-performance network to meet the requirement of Gigabit wireless cabling and HD monitor network for the large and medium enterprise, star hotel and large shopping mall.

Other features and specifications:

· Standards: IEEE 802.3, IEEE 802.3u, IEEE 802.3x, IEEE 802.3af, IEEE 802.3at

· Input Volume: AC: 100-240V – 50/60Hz DC: 51V/2.1A (Power Adapter)

· Certification: 3C, FCC, CE, RHOS

· Indicators: Link/Act, PoE Status, Power, 1000M

· MTBF: About 5 years

Pricing and Availability

IP-COM G1105P-4-63W 5-Port Gigabit Desktop Switch with 4-Port PoE is available through authorized IP-Com partners and other reseller channels (price on request). Email: support.in@ip-com.com.cn