IPGA Knowledge Series to host webinar to present Rabi Outlook and Kharif Production 2022

Mumbai, January 25, 2022. India Pulses and grains Association (IPGA), the nodal body for India’s pulses trade and industry will be hosting its first webinar of 2022 on Rabi Outlook and Kharif Production 2022 under the aegis of ‘THE IPGA KNOWLEDGE SERIES’ at 5 pm (IST) on Friday, January 28, 2022. This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview from the perspective of government, trade and policy. The speakers will cover a wide range of topics including carry-forward stocks, price forecasts, impact of weather and expected production etc.

x

The Webinar to be moderated by Mr. Mrituenjay Jha, Anchor, Commodity Editor at Zee Business will be addressed by a panel of stalwarts, eminent government officials and industry experts like Dr. S K Malhotra – Agriculture Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Dr Shiv Sewak, Principal Scientist and Director Incharge, Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IIPR), Ms. V N Saroja – Chief Strategy Advisor, Agriwatch and Mr. Nirav Desai – Partner, GGN Research who will provide invaluable insights on their respective subjects and sectors.

Mr. Jitu Bheda, Chairman of, India Pulses and Grains Association said, “We have received an overwhelming response to the past two seasons and are proud to announce the 3rd season of The IPGA Knowledge Series with our very first webinar of 2022 on Rabi Outlook and Kharif Production 2022. The panel will discuss several aspects of the Rabi and Kharif crops and overall pulses sector which will be extremely beneficial to the global audiences. We will present incredibly engaging and contextual content to all of our national and international stakeholders at all levels with such a terrific line-up of panellists.” Mr. Bimal Kothari, Vice Chairman, India Pulses and Grains Association said, “Historically, there has always been a discrepancy between the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare’s sowing and production numbers and the numbers gathered by the trade. Our goal with this webinar is to present all available facts to the stakeholders. Stakeholders will need subject specialists for each pulse to offer their perspectives on carry-forward stocks, price outlook, estimated production, anticipated imports, and so on. We hope that the information provided by the expert panellists will assist trade partners in making well-informed decisions on how to plan their business activities. A lot of attention needs to be paid towards the Rabi and Kharif crops for qualitative production as compared to quantitative production. Pulses too are witnessing a surge in demand as protein-rich food. We are also coming up with an awareness programme on promoting pulse as a protein-rich food and have asked the government to distribute pulses through a public distribution system.” x

Registration for the webinar is free of cost. Please visit https://docs.google.com/ forms/d/e/ 1FAIpQLSdklKNmQG0KF1OfwOhoZ99p vTp-7d7Zyi3L98oMkPXuAG9TEg/ viewform to register for the IPGA KNOWLEDGE SERIES WEBINAR ON Rabi Outlook and Kharif Production 2022