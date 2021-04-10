IPL 2021: Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. Signs On As Associate Sponsor Of Rajasthan Royals For The 2021 Edition Of Indian Premier League

Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd., announced today that they will be one of the Associate Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) through their brands GOEL TMT & GOEL PIPES. GOEL TMT is a brand that India has trusted for over 25 years for purity and high quality of steel used for construction.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sandeep Goel, Director, Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. said: “Rajasthan Royals is an exciting franchise in the IPL and we are delighted to be sponsoring a team that embodies the same commitment, aspiration, and strength as GOEL TMT. At GOEL TMT & GOEL PIPES, we’re dedicated to offering strength, be it on field or off field. It gives us immense pride to be the associate sponsor of the Rajasthan Royals IPL team. We wish them all the best in their endeavor to bring the trophy home.”

Having previously been associated with the Delhi Daredevils, the brand is making a comeback into the world of cricket with their current sponsorship deal with the Rajasthan Royals. Given the prominent worldwide viewership of IPL, they seem to have found the ideal outlet to enhance their brand presence. Mr. Goel elaborates, “Cricket is undoubtedly the most-watched sport in the country and provides the perfect platform to connect with millions of young and vibrant sports enthusiasts. We are all set to bat on a new pitch with this tie-up.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Operating Officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated, “We’re happy to welcome on board Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. through their brands GOEL TMT & GOEL PIPES, as the Associate Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season. With innovation and quality being inherent elements of their brands, the synergistic alignment is strong. We’re looking forward to a mutually beneficial partnership that can further enhance the ties between our two organizations.”

GOEL TMT & GOEL PIPES will be the associate sponsor for the Rajasthan Royals team with branding rights and promotional activities throughout the IPL 2021 cricketing season. The brand logo will appear on the team’s trousers.

ABOUT Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. (GOEL TMT)

Since 2002, the name “Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat” has been synonymous with operational excellence and leadership in the production of Iron Ore, Steel, and Steel products. Pioneering the steel industry in central India since 2002, the organization is focused on innovation and technological advancement in order to provide the best quality products in the dynamic industry.

Today, “Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd”, is one of the largest industrial houses of central India headed by Shri Suresh Goel. Under his leadership and guidance, the group has shown continued success over the years and has ventured into different sectored segments such as Mining, Power, Ferro Alloys, Fly Ash Bricks, frozen food, and Media. With a rich history of helping the growing need of society, the group has also instituted a World Class School in central India named N H Goel World School that also accommodates several students pro-bono. Additionally, the company recently ventured into manufacturing ERW pipes through its state-of-the-art mills set up in Chhattisgarh under the brand name Goel Pipes.