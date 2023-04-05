IPLIX Media launches IBD (IPLIX Business Division)- India’s first creator economy start up incubator

5th April, New Delhi: IPLIX Media, an award-winning Influencer Marketing and Talent Management agency, today announced the launch of India’s first creator economy start up incubator – IBD (IPLIX Business Division). In the initial phase, IBD will unveil two verticals, namely Creator-led vertical & IBD Early-stage. The Creator-led vertical will create a new model for content creators to launch their businesses. On the other end, the second vertical- IBD Early-stage, will give mentorship to early-stage startups in sustaining and scaling their ventures.

Monetization is a tricky business for content creators. A plethora of brands have tried finding solutions. A recent report by Kalaari Capital also revealed similar statistics. It divulged that out of 8 crore creators in the country, only 1.5L are able to effectively monetize their services. IBD aims to bridge that need gap and create unique monetization opportunities for creators across the nation.

Creator-Led vertical

The vertical will provide content creators an infrastructure to build their own D2C brands. In the first phase, the vertical will closely work with a plethora of content creators in market research, finding the right product-market fit and building the vision. Once the product is up and running, it will support creators in designing the sales funnel, marketing and hiring as well. The vertical’s first use case, Layers – a gadget skin brand, by Tech Burner & Neel Gogia, has shipped over 1L skins across 5000 pin codes in the last 6 months and catered to a consumer base of 2.5L since its inception. The vertical’s long-term vision is to build creator-led unicorns in the country. It will make content creators self-sufficient in the long run and help them cater to an audience much larger than their existing one.

IPLIX Media exclusively works with some of the leading content creators in India including the likes of Thugesh, Neha Doodles, Saloni Gaur, Dharna Durga, Ritvi Shah, MSK. In the first year of IBD, the agency will be exploring potential partnerships within its roster in the near future. This opportunity will be available to creators beyond the IPLIX roster as well.

IBD Early-stage vertical

The venture’s second vertical- IBD Early-stage is industry-agnostic. As the name suggests, it will support startups in the early stages that are solving unique problems or serving the underserved markets. In the first cohort, IBD Early-stage will invite applications from across India, out of which, upto 5 ventures will be shortlisted and provided in-depth mentoring. The venture’s parent agency, IPLIX Media, since its inception has closely worked with 400+ leading brands and VCs including the likes of MamaEarth, V3 Ventures, Skillshare & Audi. It will tap into its vast and diverse network to provide the startups a unique opportunity to connect and learn from leading entrepreneurs, VCs and angels across the Indian startup ecosystem.

This announcement further fortifies IPLIX Media’s macro vision of empowering the ₹2500 crore influencer marketing ecosystem with diversified revenue opportunities. IBD will help these early-stage startups grow from 0-30 crores in the first year of its inception.