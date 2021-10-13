IPM India announces the appointment of its new Director, People & Culture

National: IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India) announced the appointment of Jasneet Kaur as Director, People and Culture, W.E.F. September 20, 2021. She will report into Alexander Reisch, MD, IPM India. With her joining, the senior management team for IPM India is now a strengthened, entirely local, Indian industry leadership.

Jasneet comes with a body of rich, extensive experience of over 22 years in the industry. She carries cross-functional Human Resource management understanding across varied sectors & organisations. Jasneet joins from BharatPe and in the past has been associated with leading corporations like DHL, PepsiCo, Maersk, Microsoft, Mercer & Reliance Life Sciences. Jasneet has also been conferred ‘Titan of the Year’, which is the highest annual award for spearheading HR Transformation at Maersk Global Service Centres.

Speaking on the appointment, Alexander Reisch, MD, IPM India said “I am delighted to welcome Jasneet into the IPM India family to lead one of the most important functions within the organisation – People & Culture. Jasneet comes with enormous experience and a strong ‘people first’ mission in her DNA. Her expertise will certainly bolster IPM India’s transformational journey, with people being our nerve center. I look forward to collaborating with her, as she joins our vision of being a forward looking, future ready workplace, that fuels & mobilises minds.”

Jasneet Kaur, Director, People and Culture, IPM India said “Joining IPM India was an easy decision, one backed with the positive affirmation of joining a global giant knocking on the doors of massive transformation – in a world where change is the only constant. People centricity is indeed synonymous with me and I am driven by my commitment & passion to add value to each & every employee. I am super excited to be a part of this future-focused organization where agility, best-in-class talent, co-creation and wellbeing are the bedrocks of an ever-evolving and dynamic culture.”