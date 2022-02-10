IPRS enters partnership with creator-led LIVE entertainment commerce platform Roposo for Publishing/Performing Rights

x

10th February 2022: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) announced today that they have reached an agreement with Glance Digital Experience Private Limited. As a part of this partnership, Roposo, Glance’s creator-led LIVE entertainment commerce platform, will get publishing rights for the distribution of the IPRS music repertoire on Roposo. With this, music creators and publishers associated with IPRS will receive royalties for the use of the IPRS music repertoire on Roposo. IPRS members, comprising composers, lyricists and owner publishers of music, can also benefit tremendously from Roposo’s scale to reach millions of users on the platform.

Roposo is India’s first dedicated digital destination for pop-culture drove live streaming commerce. It brings together creators, brands, shoppers, and entertainment in life, ‘virtual mall’ environment. The platform is committed to empowering creators and artists through differentiated entrepreneurial opportunities. For musicians, it is building a live music platform that will potentially enable independent, budding artists and bands to gain a massive fan base through live, interactive performances. Via Roposo, artists also get a stage on Glance, the lock screen content platform with over 163 million active users, giving them the potential to reach millions in real-time. They can also get the opportunity to further monetize their expertise through paid masterclasses, ticketed live events, and commerce.

The IPRS is a representative body of authors and owners, which includes composers, lyricists, and owner publishers of music. The deal with Roposo will cover the publishing rights for their services by making the same available to the end-users through their platforms including the live versions by way of user videos.

“Music plays an important role in our culture, and we are determined that the songwriters, composers, and all the rights holders receive what is due to them. By entering into this agreement with IPRS, Roposo is going a long way to ensure that artists and creators ultimately benefit from their work,” said Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS.

“Roposo has always been committed to the creator ecosystem and we take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote the interests of artists and creators. Through this association, the members of IPRS would not only be able to potentially get their music out to millions of our users, but also there would be royalties for the songwriters and composers behind the music represented by IPRS. IPRS plays a critical role in advancing the interests of its members and we are glad that we could partner and contribute,” said Mansi Jain, Vice President & General Manager, Roposo.

Roposo offers its users unique live experiences across entertainment and commerce. Through these, they not only buy Life from their favourite influencers through creator-driven pop-stores across various categories but can also interact with their favourite stars in real-time.