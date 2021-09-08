IPRS to host an interesting session, “Grab the Moneyball…Before it Falls”

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) in association with Dolby Laboratories and Artists Aloud is hosting the next session of the #EmpowerHERMUSIC initiative titled “Grab the Moneyball… Before it Falls!” on Wed, 8th September 2021 at 5 pm. The ongoing initiative that aims to empower women in music through knowledge and know-how will deal with another interesting subject this month for artists. The session will have eminent speakers like – Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President of the Talent and Independent Content platform, Hungama Artist Aloud (Hungama Digital Media Ent. Pvt. Ltd.), and Heena Kriplani. Head of TuneCore, India. To attend the session, please register on the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/700246387784407566

With changing dynamics in the music industry, more artists are directly streaming their music online, using DIY portals, licensing their content online. Consequently, they are drifting away from the traditional mediums. Further, there are growing numbers of music distribution sites that give the artist more autonomy over their work, but are artists/creators being able to optimally monetize their creation? To answer this and much more, the session, titled ‘Grab the Moneyball…Before it Falls’ will scout the revenue-generating avenues for artists, explore the role of a music label and an aggregator in an artist’s success, and guide the artists to build themselves as a brand for visibility and maximum monetary returns.

Below are some of the topics that will be captured during this session:

Most of the income an independent artist generates is from streaming and from live performances which makes it mandatory for them to be seen as a brand. How do artists turn themselves into a brand?

Social media platforms have become paramount in helping artists promote their content. Music Labels scout YouTube and other platforms for artists now. How can artists ensure their content catches their eye?

Getting followers on social media has become relatively easier now. How can one utilise it to get maximum traction?

What are the individual roles of the aggregator and label?