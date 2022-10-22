iQOO Announces #iQOOGameOfFones Contest – Massive Giveaway of iQOO Smartphones & Accessories During theT20 Cricket World Cup

New Delhi, October 22, 2022: iQOO – the performance-oriented smartphone brand of Vivo India, has announced an engaging social media contest for its cricket enthusiast audience. #iQOOGameOfFones is a giveaway contest starting on October 23, 2022. The participants will have a chance to win iQOO smartphones and iQOO accessories by answering simple questions and performing fun tasks on iQOO’s Twitter handle. The 6-hour-long contest will give the participants a chance to win exciting prizes worth ₹5,00,000.

Commenting on the contest, Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO, said, “Cricket is undoubtedly the most popular sport in India, uniting millions of people from all walks of life. With the T20 World Cup 2022 is starting soon and we are as excited as our young audience! Hence, adding to the enthusiasm, we are glad to announce our #iQOOGameOfFones giveaway contest to offer a chance to win and experience the monster performance of iQOO smartphones for our cricket fans. We wish to leverage this opportunity to forge deeper bonds with our consumers across India.”

The contest will begin on October 23rd, 2022 and will run from 12 PM to 6 PM for all the Team India matches against the competing teams going forward. The iQOO followers have to reply/retweet/share/tag their friends and follow the iQOO India social media handles to be eligible for participation. Winners will get a chance to win power-packed 5G devices such as iQOO 9T, iQOO Neo 6, and the latest addition in the brand’s