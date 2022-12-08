IRCON secured Foreign Project in Sri Lanka

Hyderabad, 08th December 2022 – Ircon International Limited (IRCON), a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule -A, Public Sector Enterprises has secured an order on a competitive bidding basis valuing USD 14.89 Million in Sri Lanka.
IRCON has awarded the work for procurement of Design, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, and Certifying of the Signalling and Telecommunication system from Maho Junction (Including) to Anuradhapura (Excluding) by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka, under Indian Line of Credit at a total price of USD 14.89 Million equivalent to approx. INR 122 Crore. IRCON has secured his work on a competitive bidding basis and the contract period will be 24 months from the date of signing of the Contract Agreement.