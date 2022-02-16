IRCTC decides to resume catering services

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decides to resume the services of catering to the passengers in Indian Railways from 14th February. For a long time, the catering services were suspended due to COVID-19 in the country.

As per the surveys, the cooked food has been restored in 428 trains. By December 2021, 30% of trains resumed serving cooked food, followed by 80% restoring in January 2022, and the remaining 20% is to be restored by February. The premium trains restored cooked food services from 1st December 2021.

Ready-to-cook meals would continue. Due to the Coronavirus positivity rate, the services were suspended. Post-August 5, 2020, Ready-to-Eat meals were started for the passengers. Now that the cases are declining, IRCTC has resumed the services of Tejas Express in February. Also, due to the services and safety protocols, people are choosing to travel via Tejas Express over any other trains. Due to the situation being under control, IRCTC has decided to restore catering facilities.

Ashwin Bhadri, CEO, Equinox Labs, says “Resuming the services in a long journey is much needed for the passengers. Though there are limited resources due to the COVID instances, the passengers’ safety during this period should not be taken for granted. Stopping the services during the pandemic situation helped a lot, but now when it comes to reviving the operations, it’s a major task.”

