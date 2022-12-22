Iris Broadway Gurugram gears up for Christmas celebration

Gurugram, 22nd December 2022: Christmas is a time of happiness and good vibes around. With the onset of the holidays, people look forward to this amazing happy time of the year. Iris Broadway located in Sec 85 & 86, Gurugram is all geared up for the “Christmas Carnival”. With the stunning decoration and twinkling lights, the ambiance in and around Iris Broadway is infused with cheerful and electrifying vibes. There are various activities planned during the two-day celebration from 24th Dec – 25th Dec 2022. Live Music, Christmas Carol, Santa Claus, Stilt Walker, Juggler, Games, and so much more activities. The fun is endless at Iris Broadway Gurugram’s “Christmas Carnival”.

Besides, people can enjoy scrumptious food and drink options at this favorite retail and F&B destination. One can find all of the best enticing options to hop on to Iris Broadway mall and enjoy the best of their times with friends and family.

Pic Credit: prprofessionals.in