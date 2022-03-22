Irish Minister for Trade Promotion inaugurates the first office of Altada Technology Solutions in India

India, 22nd March 2022: Amidst the increasing importance of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make data-driven decisions, Mr. Robert Troy, T.D., Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital, and Company Regulation – Ireland inaugurates the office of Ireland’s leading AI company – Altada Technology Solutions in New Delhi, India.

Altada Technology Solutions is a global provider of AI solutions that supercharge data-driven decision making in the financial services, travel, security and healthcare sectors. Supported by Enterprise Ireland, the office opening is part of Altada’s global expansion strategy. In India, the company will focus on delivering business results by combining ground-breaking technology and the brilliance of human endeavour.

Announcing Altada Technology Solutions expansion into India, Mr. Robert Troy, T.D., Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital, and Company Regulation – Ireland said: “Supporting and trusting innovative ideas is a key factor for success. I am delighted that the Government of Ireland, through Enterprise Ireland, has been able to support Altada Technology Solutions as it expands globally and brings innovative Irish technology to India. I have had the pleasure of meeting with Altada in Ireland and their continued growth is a testament to their innovative solutions and ambition. With their new office here in Delhi, Altada will no doubt play a strong role in the Indian market to help tackle the challenges, and crucially still, support Indian companies seize the opportunities of the digital landscape both here in India and further afield.”

Apart from Ireland, Altada currently has offices in six countries across the globe, including London, New York and San Francisco. With the digital initiatives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become an important market for Altada to share their expertise of empowering organizations with a solution-first approach powered by artificial intelligence.

Elaborating on the same, Graham Baitson, Global Head of Emerging Technology said, “We are really excited to grow our customer base in the Indian market. This strategic expansion will support our global growth plans by connecting us with a world class data science talent pool. With presence in India, Altada will also become a 24-hour service provider, allowing us to work with customers across the globe at every hour of the day. We plan to become a key player in India’s data science ecosystem, and we are very excited about our growth potential going forward.”

Altada is currently hiring ten roles in India and plans to grow their employee base in the Indian market by 10-15% by the end of Q2.

Innovation holds a very important place in Ireland and Enterprise Ireland believes in encouraging and supporting innovative ideas. With strong connections in India, it helps companies navigate through the process of entering and understanding the Indian market. Explaining how these companies will level-up the trade relations of India and Ireland, Mr. Conor Fahy, Regional Director, Middle East, Africa, India at Enterprise Ireland said, “The Irish government is supporting companies that put innovation first and Altada is both innovative and a global thinker. Solutions powered by AI nurture the sustainable development goals for both India and Ireland. Altada’s presence in India will further strengthen the bilateral relations of the two nations. Besides, as an Irish government agency, we are glad to assist Altada to promote the innovative solutions in India and help the brand gain more visibility among the right target audience.”