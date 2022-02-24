IronOrbit Partners with Duo Security

2Factor Authentication Increases Protection from Cyberattacks by 80%.

IronOrbit, a fully integrated ICT powerhouse, announces its partnership with Duo Security to offer customers two-factor authentication, which ensures only authorized users and devices can access their company’s sensitive data and applications – anytime, anywhere.

Duo 2Factor Authentication brings robust and scalable security to any organization. Trusted by thousands of companies, including some of the world’s largest multi-national enterprises, Duo’s cloud-based and easy-to-use technology protects users, data, and applications from breaches, credential theft, and account takeover.

2Factor Authentication is the simplest, most effective way to ensure users are legitimate. It protects applications and data against unauthorized access due to credential theft by verifying users’ identities before accessing data. The Dou smartphone app is a simple, yet incredibly effective way to protect logins and prevent would-be hackers from accessing systems.

IronOrbit and Duo are excited about this new partnership and the addition of 2Factor Authentication as part of IronOrbit’s expanding security services portfolio.

“2Factor Authentication is a critical component of an organization’s cybersecurity posture. By adding Duo to our security services portfolio, IronOrbit continues to provide a one-stop solution for enhanced security. We continue to partner with other leading technology companies to provide optimal solutions for our clients.” said Alexander Saca, CEO of IronOrbit.

Duo

Duo Security, now part of Cisco, is the leading multi-factor authentication (MFA) and secure access provider. Duo comprises a vital pillar of the Cisco Zero Trust offering, the most comprehensive approach to secure access. Duo is a trusted partner to more than 25,000 customers globally. Founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Duo has offices in Austin, Texas, San Francisco, California, and London.