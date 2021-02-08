Irrigation Association of India applauds Union Budget 2021-22

Hyderabad: In our country, water scarcity is a big challenge as almost 54% of India is facing high to extreme water stress and as agriculture consumes more than 80% of the water available in the country has put the spotlight on micro-irrigation. The addition of Rs.5,000 Crore to the MIF with NABARD will help increase the coverage of micro-irrigation in all states towards the targeted coverage of 20 lakh hectares per year, and eventually 1 crore ha in five years, a visionary goal set out by the Government.

Mr Shrikant Goenka, President, Irrigation association of India stated that “We are motivated to see the much-needed focus and firm commitment towards accelerating the coverage of micro-irrigation by doubling the Micro Irrigation Fund (MIF) created with NABARD to Rs. 10,000 Crore in 2021-2022. In addition, the Hon’ble Finance Minister has also allocated Rs 4,000 cr for PDMC under PMKSY as central share in this flagship centrally sponsored scheme.” He said that while this budget is growth-oriented towards building a robust future for the country, it also takes care of the needs of all sections of society. “We are sincerely thankful to the Government for their deep commitment and support towards water management and improving the income of farmers. IAI reaffirms its commitment to work relentlessly towards working with farmers and achieve the dream of 1 cr ha in five years which will help double farmers’ incomes and transform their lives.”

IAI thanked The Hon’ble Prime Minister, Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister, and MSME Minister for preparation of this motivational transparent & robust budget, aiming at not just surviving out of the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic effect but to boost the Indian Economy.