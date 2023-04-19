Is a Fleet Card Right for Your Small Business?

Running a business with a small fleet of vehicles isn’t easy. The owner needs to consider the best ways to pay for the fuel. Paying in cash isn’t always the best option. Cash is hard to track and at times is not safe or secure. So business owners sometimes opt for corporate credit cards to pay for the fuel.

A corporate credit card appears to be a good option, but it isn’t suited for the unique demands of commercial vehicles. Keeping track of gasoline expenditures may become a full-time job as the company expands. This is where a fleet fuel card might come in helpful. When it comes to paying at the pump, a fleet card suited for small enterprises is required.

Fleet cards are smart, secure, and simple to use for employees. Most corporate fleet cards provide precise fuel expenditure tracking to the owner. This is frequently accompanied by far stronger levels of security and expenditure controls that restrict what the drivers can and cannot buy. The owner will know not just what its drivers purchase, but also where and when they refuel.

Read on to learn about fleet cards, their advantages, and whether they are right for a small business.

What Exactly are Fleet Cards?

Fleet cards are a method of payment that is used by companies that own fleets of vehicles. Fleet cards are similar to credit cards and can assist company owners in gaining control of their gas-related spending and earning gas savings at the pumps. Most fleet card providers give various choices for fleets of different sizes.

Use of Fleet Cards for Small Business

Let the drivers pay for gas without using cash, checks, or a personal credit card.

Costs related to fleet vehicles are monitored, managed, and controlled.

Limit purchases by the driver and set limits on transactions based on frequency, quantity, or day.

View purchase information for transactions that include line-item details such as gasoline grade and the number of gallons.

What Are the Benefits of Fleet Cards?

Having fleet cards for small businesses is quite useful. Listed below are some of the benefits of fleet cards:

Receive good discounts on fuel and vehicle-related expenses, such as repairs and services.

Payment conditions are generous, and it is accepted at over 90% of gas stations nationally.

Significantly reduces administrative time.

It is not necessary to keep track of individual receipts.

Great control, with the flexibility to limit fuel types and monthly expense restrictions on a card-by-card basis.

Helps monitor the fuel efficiency of the fleet.

Prevents fraud by tracking fuel expenses.

Are Fleet Cards Right for Small Businesses?

Fleet cards can be used by businesses of all sizes but from time-to-time small business owners often ask the question if they should get fleet cards. Here are a few questions that will help business owners to figure out whether they need the fleet card or not.

Do business owners want to control employee spending?

A fleet card, unlike cash or credit cards, allows business owners to see who spends what, where, and when. For each transaction, a unique driver PIN is entered. This helps to prevent both employee and non-employee unlawful use. Setting expense limitations, which restrict employee spending by purchase amount, number of purchases, the timing of purchases, and other factors, may also help the owner avoid improper spending.

Do business owners plan to control fuel expenses?

Fuel is one of the most expensive operational expenditures for many small businesses. Business owners may save a large amount per gallon by using a fleet card at different locations and stores. Furthermore, this card has strong functions to assist business owners in managing spending and cutting costs.

Do business owners need to fight fraudulent activities?

Errors in judgment do occur, even when the majority of employees are honest. Sadly, fuel theft and slippage are widespread. Slippage occurs when an employee spends business funds on non-fuel things such as food or drinks. For example, a driver may use business funds on coffee. A few cups of coffee here and there may not seem like much. But, a few cups of coffee every week might have a significant impact on a company’s bottom line. A fleet card includes reporting and notifications to assist company owners in identifying abuse as it occurs.

Are business owners interested in GPS vehicle tracking?

All fleet card holders can enroll in premium GPS vehicle tracking. These cards employ GPS technology, as well as vital fueling data from a business owner’s fleet card, to deliver key insights that will help them boost efficiency and save money.

Do business owners want more time to focus on their business?

Every day, small company owners face a slew of duties. These owners can use fleet cards to handle the tedious tasks of reporting and accounting. Then they may devote that time to their company. WEX reports allow them to track fuel costs, identify abuse, and more.

Conclusion

If the answer to all the questions mentioned above is “yes”, then a fleet card is the right choice for a small business owner. A fleet card is the quickest way to start making fuel management easier, whether a small business owner requires savings, security, or data-driven insights.

FAQs

Who uses a fleet card?

Any business that owns a fleet of vehicles can use a fleet card. Remember that fleet cards can be used by businesses of any size.

Can fleet cards be used anywhere?

Depending on the type of fleet card, they can be used anywhere. Universal feet cards are examples of such cards. These cards can be accepted at virtually any U.S. gas station.

What is the cost of a fleet card?

The cost of fleet cards depends on the providers and what services a business needs so they differ. Most of the time their cost may vary from $3 to $10 per vehicle every month. There are can be additional charges if the business decides to use various benefits.