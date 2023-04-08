Is ChatGPT A New Face of the EdTech Industry?

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT brought a massive revolution in the world, making things easy for all. Giving access to using good language and classy words, ChatGPT helped everyone in becoming their author and editor. This social learning platform also allows users to engage and interact with each other in real-time. The chatbot feature of ChatGPT can also be used as a virtual tutor to help individuals in understanding topics in an online class or seminar. The concept does sound cool and engrossing, but it has its limitations.

ChatGPT is built on GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer), making it a mutually interactive AI bot. In fact, ChatGPT is said to be the world’s best AI Bot. ChatGPT is built by OpenAI, a company that believes in providing solutions through using AI.

ChatGPT has the uncanny ability to interact with users crossing the ever-present barrier of human and machine interaction. This means that ChatGPT can understand and respond to its users, giving them the feeling of having a direct conversation with another person on the other side.

Programmed to be used as a chatbot, ChatGPT comes with many benefits. From a real-life like interaction ability to creating content within minutes, this platform has the potential to work wonders for many sectors. The main feature of ChatGPT is its ability to connect people through text messages. This means that you will always have a helping hand in the form of ChatGPT as it lends its ear for interaction 24/7. It also means that you can get answers quickly from experts because they are right there in front of you!

Education is one big division to which the maximum number of users in ChatGPT belongs. Students and writers have started to use this AI platform for their essays and presentations. Although the motive behind the development of this platform was to help improve users’ knowledge bank and enhance their capital earning capabilities, it also has many cons in its repertoire.

The one big concern is the prediction of ending requirements for content writers. Because ChatGPT is a great substitute for content writing and interaction, content writers worldwide face the chance of being replaced by an AI.

Along with this, there is also a high probability of users being utterly dependent on ChatGPT to get their tasks done within minutes. After all, what one has to do is give direct instructions on the kind of data they want. It’s as simple as that!

Many educational experts have raised the concern that ChatGPT reduces learners’ efficiency in absorbing new things. Because they now have a platform to get most of their homework done instantly, the concept of “working hard” is on the verge of being replaced with “get work done by smart bots.”

Although ChatGPT is now used by millions of people daily, many countries have placed a ban on this platform. China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia have blocked ChatGPT. Talks are going on to bring forward a proper guideline backed by legislation on what kind of AI tools will be accepted by societal standards. This will help advance for a better future and maintain the reigns on said development. So, it won’t be farfetched to say that ChatGPT is not the new face of the EdTech Industry, nor should it be. It should be used in the same manner in which it was prepared for, as an AI tool to aid when stuck in hurdles, not as a writer’s substitute.

After all, we are looking to create a better world with AI as an assistant, not as a master.