Is pitrudivas aayegi Ramji Sakpal ke saamne sabse badi chunauti

In &TV’s EkMahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar, viewers have witnessed how Ramji Sakpal (JagganathNivangune) has played a prominent role in shaping Babasaheb’s life. Ramji was the perfect example of a philosopher, guide, and great mentor to all his children. He was instrumental in inculcating the importance of education as a means to change one’s circumstances to young Bhimrao (Aayudh Bhanushali). Ramji strongly believed one must stand up for what is right even in the most challenging situation. Now, Ramji is put through a compelling circumstance, facing a dilemma and an emotional turmoil, to make a tough choice between standing and supporting his son, Bala or doing what is right, even if it means going against his son. Bala’s (Saud Mansuri) decision to elope with Rani to save her from the abusive marriage puts Ramji and his family in a disputed situation, with Maharaj and his followers pointing fingers at them. What decision will Ramji take, and how will it impact his relationship with Bala? How will a father explain right and wrong to his son?

Elaborating further on the track, Jagannath Nivangune, aka Ramji Sakpal, says, “Ramji loves all his children equally and always instilled the right teachings to them. Bhimrao is a strong-willed young boy who believes in standing by what is right. On the other hand, Bala has good intentions, but his route and actions are not always right. It leads to a constant furore between him and Ramji, making Bala believe that Ramji is not supportive of him and always sides with Bhimrao. Bala’s running away with Rani puts Ramji into a tough spot, leading him to take a stand in support of Bhimrao, resulting in alienating him further from Bala. Kaise karegein, Ramji is chunati ka saamna? How will he be able to bring Bala back on track?”

