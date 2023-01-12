Is Sub Broker Registration Mandatory?

Sub brokers are essential entities of the stock market. Working on behalf of a stock broker firm, they connect customers to the broker. In return, they receive a fixed commission on every deal they facilitate and help brokers develop a stronger customer base.

So, if you too want to become a sub broker, you must follow the necessary formalities. The most important step is registering under the associated government body, SEBI. It is a mandatory process that will kickstart your sub broker career.

In this post, we talk about the registration process details, along with the sub broker registration cost and eligibility. Without further ado, let’s begin!

Importance of Sub Broker Registration

Sub brokers can only work on behalf of a brokerage firm if they are registered under the SEBI. As per Section 12(1) of the SEBI Act launched in 1992, sub brokers are not allowed to buy/sell securities without a registration certificate.

If the sub broker started working before the establishment of SEBI, they could continue working. However, they are required to submit a registration application within 3 months of the board’s establishment date.

Moreover, SEBI mentions in the act that sub brokers must submit a sponsorship letter from their broker, who must be associated with a recognized stock exchange. Two references, including one from the banker, are also necessary for the application.

Sub Broker Registration Cost

The primary sub broker registration expenses are the broker’s charges. This amount usually ranges from INR 50,000 to 2 00,000. However, the exact charges will depend upon the broker you select. It will work as a security deposit.

Then, you have to pay the registration fees to access the brokerage firm’s stock trading software and tools. It can be around INR 2,000 to 3,000. Further, you have to bear the sub broker registration cost for SEBI, which is approximately INR 10,000 per year.

Sub Broker Eligibility

If you want to understand how to become a sub broker in India, focus on the eligibility criteria. Primarily, you need to have completed your class 12th senior secondary education.

Moreover, a bachelor’s degree in finance or commerce will be an additional benefit. It can help you understand the financial aspects of the market along with the economic fluctuations of the country.

It’s also essential to complete a certification exam from the NISM, managed by SEBI. Other eligibility rules you need to include the following –

Fundamental knowledge of the stock market, investment avenues and financial transactions

Economic and political aspects affecting the stock market

Basic technical proficiency in computers

Must have time management skills and the ability to work under pressure

Good communication skills are required to interact with customers

Knowledge about stock market rules and regulations, along with related government policies

Prior work experience with the stock broker will be beneficial

Sub Broker Registration Process

After understanding the sub broker eligibility and associated fees, it’s time to understand the registration process.

Firstly, you need to find an ideal stock broker company to partner with. Take a closer look at their business model, payment systems and market reputation before choosing them. Then, look at the expenses and eligibility criteria needed to work with the company.

If all these factors are convenient, talk to the company professionals about registration. Ask about the process of submitting the fees and necessary documents. The vital documents you’ll need are –

Identity proof like Aadhar Card or PAN card

Address proof such as electricity bill

Educational certificates

Work experience certificate

Bank statement

After submitting the documents and the respective fees, the broker will evaluate them. The firm will connect with the stock exchange and take care of the necessary formalities to process your documents.

Then, the stock exchange will analyze these documents and notify you if there are any issues needing rectification. If all the documents are submitted correctly, the exchange will instruct you to pay the registration fee.

You need to pay the amount to your stock broker, who will forward it to the exchange.

When all the submissions and evaluations are over, the exchange will send you a sub broker registration certificate. Upon receiving the certificate, you can officially begin your sub brokership journey and start working with the brokerage firm.

Wrapping Up

When you delve into sub broker registration fees, consider the expenses required for your office. If you are working with a team, your budget will include their salaries. In addition, calculate the office space rent, electricity bills and internet bills.

You can discuss these aspects with the stockbroker professionals before collaborating with them. Their assistance will also help you decide if they are the appropriate company to work with.