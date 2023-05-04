ISA Investment Review – Affordable Broker with a Good Reputation & History

ISA Investment is one of the fastest-growing and most reputable trading brokers. The trading broker has nearly 100,000 people who use it to manage their investments. ISA Investment’s account opening is simple and quick, and it takes no more than 20 minutes. You will benefit from a very usable and intuitive trading platform. If you need assistance and guidance from customer service, you will be happy to know that the response time is usually short. It is also an excellent choice for beginner traders and investors.

The range of investment options is vast and diverse, including instruments such as stocks, ETFs, crypto assets, FX, options, futures, CFDs, and investment funds. The trading broker also offers many investment accounts to meet your needs, such as a general investment account and a pension account.

While ISA Investment’s dealing fees are not the cheapest on the market, they are certainly lower than many of its top competitors.

Commission and Fees

Each share dealing or trading platform comes with different costs and fees, and these can eat into your investment returns if you are not careful. However, like most of its competitors, ISA Investment charges no fee for setting up an account. Also, you will not have to pay any fee for inactive (dormant) accounts.

Charts

ISA Investment offers a few basic charting tools and features that allow you to compare securities and instruments against various benchmarks. These tools can switch between Candle Stick and Line charts and even flag news and dividend dates, which is convenient.

You will also find more than five technical analysis overlays, including Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages.

Crypto Trading

The trading broker offers 30 cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, and Dogecoin. Crypto assets have been an excellent investment for many people, and you can benefit from it as well.

Key Ratios

ISA Investment also provides a summary of the most common and important financial ratios and measures, such as valuation, financial health, profitability, growth, and cash flow.

Portfolio Tools

The trading broker also offers some valuable portfolio tools to help you understand and assess your investment holdings and risk exposures. These tools are available on all platforms and show the price, change in price, and value of your holdings.

Customer Service

With ISA Investment, you will find many customer support resources, such as a detailed and comprehensive FAQ section on its site. New and current users can also send messages and ask questions via a dedicated online form.

The trading broker also provides web chat support and phone support for customer service, transfer inquiries, and dealing services.

News

Under the news section, you will find announcements, analyses, and commentary from leading financial information companies, such as Morningstar and Reuters.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Comprehensive and simple-to-use platform

A solid range of accounts and many investment options

Competitive pricing and fees

Trading is easy and simple to execute

An extensive and diverse range of offerings

Excellent customer service

Cons

Transferring holdings to other providers can be expensive

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a Bitcoin broker do?

A Bitcoin broker enables you to purchase or sell cryptocurrency and other assets. Without a broker, you can’t safely and securely trade cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. To avoid scams, using a reliable and trusted broker is important when you’re trading Bitcoin.

How does Cryptocurrency Trading Work?

There are two simple ways to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. The first involves using a digital wallet in order to buy crypto at the current market rate. This is similar to investing in bonds or stocks. Once you own the digital currency, you can profit by selling it at a higher price than what you paid. You can also trade cryptos as CFDs. This is mostly the same as trading Forex and commodities.

Contact ISA Investment

Contact ISA Investment and learn more about the platform or sign up to trade a variety of instruments, such as options.