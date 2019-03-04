With participation from over 2500 delegates and 400 faculty from across the country, and over 30 renowned international faculty from USA, UK, Germany, Greece, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Russia, Japan, Singapore, Denmark and more, the three-day Gynecological Conference, organised by Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR)- the 24th Annual Conference ISAR 2019 held in Mumbai is one of the largest summits on fertility management this year.

Present at the inaugural ceremony were Chief Guest Shri Jayakumar Jitendrasinh Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Member of 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Guest of Honor Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Soha Ali khan, Actress; Dr Utture Shivkumar Shankar, President, Maharashtra Medical Council and Dr Nandita Palshetkar

President, FOGSI, Organizing Chairperson of this Congress along with Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, President, ISAR and Dr Hrishikesh D Pai, Organizing Chairperson, ISAR2019.

Highlighting the key features of the Conference, Dr. Rishma Pai, President, ISAR and Organising Chairman ISAR2019 said, “The Conference focusses on advances in the field of fertility, obstetrics & gynecology with eminent faculties from across India and other countries, showcasing the latest trends.

“Fertility management is closely linked with specialties such as obstetrics & gynecology, pediatrics and neonatology. Assisted Reproduction needs a multi disciplinary approach and expertise. For optimum and better outcomes, we need to integrate these and ISAR 2019 aims to achieve that goal. The Conference is bringing the eminent specialists in these specialties together for a better understanding, synergy and collaboration,” she added.

On the first day, there were workshops held by the prestigious national and international organizations like Maharashtra State Chapter of ISAR (MSR), FOGSI Infertility Committee, Mumbai Obstetrics and Gynecological Society (MOGS), American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS), Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE) and The International Society for Mild Approaches in Assisted Reproduction (ISMAAR). Other organizations such as World Endometriosis Society (WES), Indian Association of Gynecological Endoscopists (IAGE) also participated in this conference. ISAR also announced to start the course for special IVF nurses.

The 1st day of the event also witnessed the inauguration of “Newer Trends in ART” a book written by Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, Dr Hrishikesh D Pai, Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, Dr. Kinjal R. Shah and Dr. Manisha T Kundnani.

Bollywood actress, Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, the guest of honor for the event said, “What you guys are doing is amazing that the girls can freeze their eggs and decide when to have their baby is wonderful. You can be in a stable relationship, stable career and then choose to have the child and give them your best.”

The Chief Guest, Shri Jayakumar Jitendrasinh Rawal, Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra said, “I can see a paradigm shift in the mindset of the society and I was wondering why there is this fast change? The answer is ISAR. I would like to congratulate all of you for having this conference because this knowledge is to be distributed, knowledge is to be shared and knowledge is to be discussed and that is how things should work.”

“For the first time, ISAR has done a conference with ASRM (American Society for Assisted Reproduction) and ESHRE (European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology) with a special embryo transfer training workshop under the guidance of ASRM where the simulators and trainers have come from USA. Bringing this breakthrough medical advancement to India is commendable,” informed Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Organizing Chairman, ISAR2019.

The next two days focused on scientific sessions, panel discussions, trilogies and these events would witness participation of a large number of prominent national and international faculties.

The scientific sessions covered cutting edge topics in daily practice, the most recent development and management of the rapidly evolving health care requirements.

The conference also appreciated the work done by doctors & teams on 16th February – Foundation Day of ISAR, which was celebrated all over India and also in Afghanistan, Somalia, Kenya by holding free camps, walkathons, seminars, public forums. Approx 250 centers participated all over India.