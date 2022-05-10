Ishaan Singh joins Sheraton Grand Pune as the new Director of Food and Beverage

Sheraton Grand Pune is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Ishaan Singh as the Director of Food and Beverage at the hotel. Ishaan comes with over ten years of luxury hospitality experience, both in Indian and international markets. His expertise lies in guest relations, Food & Beverage and nutrition.

In his previous role as the F&B Manager at Soneva Fushi Resort Maldives, Ishaan was responsible for operations of 9 restaurants and 2 bars. Ishaan has worked with almost thirty Michelin Star chefs in the past and has been instrumental in the launch of several specialty restaurants.

Ishaan has a degree in B.A Tourism Studies and Administration from IGNOU, alongside pursued a diploma in hospitality and business administration from the WelcomGroup Management Institute. He has also done his WSET Level 3 certification in Wines and Spirits and has completed a certification course in Motivating and Inspiring Individuals from the University of Michigan.

In his ten years of experience Ishaan has received several awards and accolades including the Trophy of Honour for Overall Excellence at the WelcomGroup Management Institute.

At Sheraton Grand Pune, Ishaan will be responsible for food and beverage menu planning and execution for all outlets, menu engineering and costing, pushing and maintaining guest satisfaction. He will also assist the General Manager and DOSM in day-to-day operations.