Ishan Thaman has been appointed as the Front Office Manager at Holiday Inn Chandigarh Zirakpur

His responsibilities would include curating an extraordinary welcoming experience for all guests coming to the hotel and providing true hospitality by adhering to the Vison and Purpose of Holiday Inn Chandigarh Zirakpur.

A hospitality graduate by education, Ishan after finishing the bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism started his career with the Leela Ambience Gurugram in 2012. He comes with almost a decade’s experience of serving hospitality in various hotels across the country.

Ishan joined IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2019 with his first assignment at Crowne Plaza Ahmedabad City Centre as an Assistant Front Office Manager.

On joining Holiday Inn Chandigarh Zirakpur, Ishan Thaman says, “I am excited to continue my journey with the IHG Hotels & Resorts at Holiday Inn Chandigarh Zirakpur. Working near my hometown with my family around, gives me additional motivation and strength to give my best and overcome any challenges.”