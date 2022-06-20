ISIR acquires the architectural & design practice of noted Delhi based architect, Arjun Sodhi

Luxury real estate consultancy firm, India Sotheby’s International Realty has made a marque addition to its unique “White Glove” offering in India by taking over the bespoke architectural and design practice of Arjun Sodhi, who has earned eminence designing luxury homes of affluent Indian families based in India and abroad. Arjun’s design philosophy stems from celebrating the client’s lifestyle and tastes and balancing it through the project’s design narrative and anchoring it with perspectives of nature within the urban context. He excels in creating projects that hark back to the elegance of specific classic styles but have the underlying energy of contemporary luxury design and finishes and accents which celebrate master craftsmanship

Under its White Glove services, India SIR offers a host of services, which complete every aspect of a luxury home buyers experience, from identifying the property to legal due diligence, tax and wealth advisory (through their panel of advisors), arrangement of mortgage, vastu, and even relocation services. The addition of providing customized architectural and interior design services and professional expertise and personalized project supervision, dovetails seamlessly with the increasing requirements of wealthy buyers, who always need trusted and experienced architectural services to build, refurbish or redesign their homes, once the purchase is concluded.

Sharing details about the latest addition to the company’s exclusive services, Ashwin Chadha, President, India SIR commented, “We are delighted to merge Arjun, his very talented team of professionals, and his successful design practice with India Sotheby’s International Realty. With his 27 years of experience in providing bespoke and customised design services to discerning clients, we could not have found a better professional than Arjun, to head the new design vertical for India SIR.

Arjun Sodhi and his design team will focus on the who’s who of India, who value a collaborative design journey and seek stylish, sustainable and creative solutions for their residences and hospitality projects.

“I am delighted to join hands with the very experienced and professional team of India Sotheby’s International Realty. They are unmatched in the country for luxury real estate transactions. Together we can offer a seamless architectural and design experience to discerning clients both in India and abroad, to suit their needs and taste,” said Architect Arjun Sodhi.

Arjun further added, “I’m particularly excited about venturing into NFTs for trophy properties and seeking opportunities and providing high-quality strategic consulting design solutions to the Web3 real estate industry. I feel there is tremendous value to be created by encouraging the development of human-centric virtual work – play – social interactive virtual environments.”

Arjun will lead the virtual design-led initiative for India SIR in the newly emerging metaverse landscape. In the last 2-3 years the blistering pace of change in Web 3, virtual technology is creating huge opportunities for most industries, organizations, businesses, and individual clients.

“The high point of this partnership is Arjun’s deep understanding of digital and metaverse space, which will enhance our capacity to design trophy properties and tailor them to the specifications of HNIs. Arjun will simplify emerging virtual opportunities for SIR clients through this rapidly shifting technology metascape. This is the new frontier to unlock value for UHNIs, through possible virtual real estate investments,” Mr. Ashwin Chadha concluded.

India SIR already has tie-ups with some of the countries most trusted partners for White Glove services, including EY and PwC, and several leading law firms. This exclusive service, unique to India SIR ensures the client gets all his or her needs met by one trusted advisory and transaction partner, for any high-value transaction. India SIR offers White Glove services in all the cities where it’s present, including NCR, Mumbai, Goa and Kolkata.