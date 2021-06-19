ISKCON in association with Bada Business announces World’s Largest Webinar on Business Yoga with Bhagavad Gita

India: India-born Ed-Tech start-up Bada Business, known to offer the most affordable entrepreneurship training programs in the world, is conducting a free webinar, called ‘Business Yoga with Bhagavad Gita’, for the youth from across the world, on June 20th, Sunday, from 12 PM – 2 PM, in association with ISKCON. Coinciding with the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, Founder of ISKCON, the event aims at imparting scientific and practical wisdom, extrapolated from the shlokas of Bhagavad Gita to help solve day-to-day life & business challenges.

It may be noted that this event would also set a new world record for the ‘Highest number of participants in a webinar’. More than Ten lakh participants are expected to join the webinar from all parts of India, including far off places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and a few from other South-East Asian Countries as well. Originally, it was meant for an age group 15-35 years, but with immense number of requests pouring in, it will be open for anyone to join, irrespective of age group.

The webinar will be conducted by ace Business Coach, Entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Bada Business, Dr. Vivek Bindra. It can be viewed on Dr. Vivek Bindra’s YouTube channel, known for being the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel on entrepreneurship with over 16.6M subscribers. Registrations for the event can be done at iiyc.co.in

The event is a collaboration between ISKCON and Bada Business. ISKCON since its foundation in 1966, has been dedicated to the work of sharing India’s ancient wisdom and culture with an aim to check imbalance of values and promote unity and peace all over the world. Its efforts to educate and train youth in living a more productive and wholesome life were recognized by the US civic agencies dealing with widespread drug addiction prevalent there during 1960s-70s. Till date ISKCON has distributed about 500 million books on topics like Bhakti Yoga, Mindfulness and Meditation through about 750 centers or temples spread in over 100 countries all over the world. Its members also run the world’s largest free vegetarian meal aid program called ‘Food For Life’. Many global leaders have recognized ISKCON’s significant role in promoting world peace and harmony.

ISKCON has been conducting educational, training and cultural programs for youngsters. These programs have addressed issues like Drug Addiction, Mental Health, Environmental Degradation etc.

“ISKCON’s aim is to train and educate youngsters in leadership and self-excellence skills thus bring out the best of character and competence in them, this mega- webinar is an attempt in that direction”, said Yudhishtir Govinda das, Communications in-charge for ISKCON.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO of Bada Business said, “We are happy to be able to bring an entirely free-of-cost, value-adding webinar to our audience, yet again. Scheduled one day prior to the International Yoga Day, ‘Business Yoga with Bhagavad Gita’ will help people get an understanding of how various learnings from Bhagavad Gita can be unified for application in real-life business situations, similar to how Yoga helps us in getting connected with our inner selves. The three key areas of learning that we will delve into are – Taking Ownership of one’s ventures and life, Building Leadership Qualities and Living Life Ethically and Happily.”

Bada Business is known for conducting world record-breaking, free-of-cost webinars aimed at guiding budding Wantepreneurs, Solopreneurs and Entrepreneurs to establish and lead more resilient, productive and profitable businesses; which is especially an area of concern amidst the ongoing economic instabilities. This comes just after the lockdowns are lifted in major cities in India. Both organizations believe in impacting the life of youth.