ISRO Scientist urges use of space technology, other experts inspire students at the 10th edition of TEDxNMIMSBangalore

Bangalore, March 2023: TEDxNMIMSBangalore celebrated its tenth anniversary with its annual premiere conference held recently. After the success of the past two virtual events, this year saw the return of an offline event at the NMIMS Bengaluru campus. The event brought together people from the University, the local community, and beyond in an engaging day of talks and performances.

While delivering a lecture on “Unfolding the Manifold” at the tenth anniversary of TEDxNMIMS, Dr P G Diwakar, Scientific Secretary, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), has called upon the experts to use space technology for preparing an action plan for sustained water resource development in India and also to take help of multi-season data in order to study crop production estimation.

Stressing that “we all are connected to the space in some way or the other”, Dr Diwakar was of the view that “Multi-season data determines how we Indians use the land for crop production estimation.”

The Senior ISRO Scientist said “Use of Geo-Spatial technology puts into the system the ground knowledge for better plans for sustainable development.” Bhuvan Geo portal- a unique platform, provides layers of data for integration and extraction of unique information regarding the action plan of sustained water resource development,” he opined.

Dr Diwakar was of the view that “Multilayered GIS data helps to map out minute details of a given area for the on-ground perspective.”

Dr Bindu Hari, Vice Chairperson, National Public School Chain, said “Teachers lead the learning of their students by empowering and enabling them to become future-ready. Every child is on a learning continuum. Well-being and successful education of children are the ultimate goals. It is the teacher who is the key to a successful and enjoyable journey of the student. All teachers need to know out-of-the-box ways to connect with their students. Teachers build a sense of community, paving the way for socio-emotional well-being through connection,” she said.

Dr Zulfia Shaikh, Founder, Bangalore School of Speech and Drama called upon the student community to listen to their “inner voice” to achieve their goals while Madhurima Agarwal, Country Head India, Microsoft for Startups called upon the students to rewrite their success story in terms of what makes them happy.

Dr. John Ebenezer, Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon was of the view that personal success, professional success, and material success are the factors which make one happy in life”. As an Orthopedic surgeon, he stressed on maintaining a bone-healthy life to seek happiness in life.

On the other hand, Dr. Jayasankaran Ayyar, Director General BIM, was of the view that ”Art of learning focuses on how to learn rather than what to learn. Liberal education encompasses the essence of the process of learning. One must learn vocabulary to master one’s speech. The ultimate goal of teachers is to develop intellect to the sharpest level. Suparna Ganguly, Co-founder CUPA Foundation opined “Information is power. Without information, you can’t change anything,” while Pallavi Pareek, CEO of UNGENDER was of the view that “Law is not justice. When it comes to the intersection of understanding of the law, business, on-ground issues, behaviour, you need an expert. The expertise in the ecosystem has to exist or else you will end up doing more damage”.

Introducing the speakers, Dr. Narayani Ramachandran, Deputy Director of NMIMS Bangalore said the Institution was ranked first among the private business schools in India and had achieved 100 per cent success in job placements this academic year.

The event focused on unravelling the stratified levels in the library of life’s experiences, encouraging attendees to dig deeper through layers and keep the flames of their curiosity alive. The conference sought to inspire the audience to look beyond surface-level appearances and discover the multiple layers of depth and complexity in everything.

The event emphasized learning and featured interesting speakers, which sparked many discussions and had a ripple effect. The personalities, through their work, showed the true meaning of stepping out of one’s comfort zone, personally and professionally, and achieving new heights.

TEDxNMIMSBangalore believes in creating a powerful and informed community dedicated to lifelong learning. The organization helps world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their brilliant ideas. By conducting TEDx events, TEDxNMIMSBangalore aims to push its community towards a brighter future.