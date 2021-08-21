IssBaarRakhiKiDoubleSuraksha by Candere to celebrate Rakshabandhan

To celebrate the sibling bonds of love and protection, Candere, India’s #1 online jewellery retailer has been promoting its new Double Gold Rate Protection scheme. Rakshabandhan is the perfect occasion to secure your sister’s future by gifting her gold or diamond jewellery. The scheme makes it convenient for the younger generation to make an intelligent investment by locking in the price of gold. Purchase of gold invites prosperity and good luck which is why gold never goes out of fashion.

The recent drop in gold prices has led to a spike in gold purchases. The month of August sets the festive tone for the year with festivals like Rakshabandhan, Onam, Navaratri, Dhanteras and Pongal following in succession ushering in a season of shopping and gifting.

Keeping this in mind, Candere has promoted a DGRP scheme that protects customers from fluctuations in gold prices. Under this scheme, you can book your gold or diamond jewellery by paying 10% and choose to pay the balance within 6 months for gold jewellery or 12 months for diamond jewellery. In case the gold prices go up, the customer is protected and can continue at the locked rate. In the event of a fall, the customer has the flexibility to pre-close at the revised rate. Either way, the customer gets the benefit.

Just like a brother protects his sister who ties the blessed Rakhi on his wrist, Candere’s DGRP scheme gives brothers an interesting option to secure their sister’s future by gifting gold. The scheme is convenient for the younger generation who may find it difficult to make a lump sum payment but would be comfortable to pay with easy installments, at their convenience. What could be better than investing in your sister’s future by giving her a gift of precious jewellery that appreciates over time and never loses value?

Candere has also come out with a range of flexible men’s bracelets for sisters who are looking for something classy for their brothers on Rakshabandhan.

“We expect to see the #IssBaarRakhiKiDoubleSuraksha campaign to be a great success as it marks the beginning of the festive season in India. The fluctuation in gold rates is the only worrying factor for customers in a book now pay later scheme but we have addressed their fear in a unique fashion. We expect consumers to take interest in the scheme and expect a decent uptick in bookings during this period. We expect lightweight affordable diamond jewellery to be the flavour of the season this year,” said Rupesh Jain, CEO Candere.

Akshay Matkar, Candere’s Head of Marketing was equally optimistic about the success of the scheme. He said, “The DGRP scheme has been timed to coincide with the festive season as we expect a lot of buying to come in, this year. A lot of potential buyers were waiting on the sidelines and this fall in the price of gold will definitely increase interest this time. We are advising customers to make use of this scheme during Rakshabandhan as there is a lot of jewellery gifting that takes place during this festival. What is better than to combine a festival with a financially prudent scheme?”