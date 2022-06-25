Isthara Co-living partners with Atmasetu to provide health and wellness services to residents

Bengaluru, June 2022: Isthara Co-Living, India’s premium co-living brand and Smart Food Court pioneer has collaborated with Atmasetu, a holistic healthcare and wellness center that follows a preventive, curative and therapeutic process of healing by focusing on the mind, body and soul.

Through the partnership, Isthara aims to provide their residents with physical and mental wellness services during the course of their stay at any of Isthara’s student living or co-living properties. The service, which will be provided free of cost to residents, aims to resolve individual issues related to productivity, burnout, stress management, sleep, nutrition and diet, fitness, and quality of life. The partnership with Atmasetu adds to the company’s list of premium amenities and features that it provides to residents across all its properties.

As a part of this program, Atmasetu will focus on occupational wellness, mental and emotional well-being, and physical fitness, and will curate a plan basis which it will tackle a specific aspect of wellness each month. The healthcare practitioners from Atmasetu will conduct sessions on different themes, with the aim of helping students and young professionals to lead healthier and more productive lives. The company will provide these services through on-site/ online workshops and webinars, therapy sessions (Yoga, meditation, and breath workout), mindfulness session, self-help and time management sessions, improved physical activity, diet consultations, and fitness drives.

Through their preventive-curative-therapeutic healing process, Atmasetu aims to bringing health awareness in earlier stages of life, thereby taking a preventive approach. The company’s integrative approach in all the treatment protocols are evidence-based and scientifically proven, and the line of treatments are planned and designed in a way that will easily blend with daily schedules. The sessions follow an evidence-based holistic approach, which brings about a complex blend of both physiological and energetic perspectives, leading to a balance of the Body, Mind, and Spirit.

Speaking about the initiative, Gilbert James, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Isthara said, “The pandemic has highlighted that the health and mental wellbeing of individuals remain a critical societal need, and we’re enabling our residents to take a more active role in their well-being. We are delighted to partner with Atmasetu, whose holistic and engaging wellness programs will enable our residents to rejuvenate the body and mind, which is a key necessity for our young residents who lead fast paced lives. At Isthara, it is our constant endeavor to offer innovative services and solutions that enrich the lives of our residents, and we are confident that the initiative will place a greater emphasis on healthy living, and make a positive difference to the lives of our residents.” Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Vishal Bhat, Founder, Atmasetu stated, “Over the past two years, the critical importance of physical and mental wellness has come more into prominence, and we are delighted to collaborate with a brand like Isthara that is committed to drive positive change. The path to wellbeing starts with early identification and prevention of life stressors, and we believe that the unison of the mind, body, and spirit, and the expansion of access to much-needed healthcare, and guidance will immensely benefit the young residents of Isthara co-living. With our designated plan of action and specific months dedicated to different forms of wellbeing like stress management, sleep hygiene, natural healing & naturopathy diet counselling we aim to empower Isthara residents to attain their true potential, and look forward to help them lead well balanced and healthier lives.”

Founded in 2017, Isthara has been revolutionizing the co-living segment operating over 24,000 beds, providing fully-furnished shared-living accommodation for working professionals and students, with a host of amenities paired with premium features. Isthara has exhibited a revenue growth of over 35X since the first month of operations, and has also witnessed a monthly run rate growth of over 120 times since inception. In 2022, the company expects to double bed capacity to around 50,000 beds in the student living and co-living space. Recently, the company acquired software product engineering firm, ‘Letsmobility’ to enhance tech solutions in the co-living and food-tech verticals.

In 2020, the company launched the smart food court business, and signed up 50 food courts across Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, catering to over 200,000 people. Placing tech at the core of its business, these smart food courts operate a multi-cuisine, multi-vendor aggregator format and have set new standards in food safety, quality, service and choice for urban millennials, thereby redefining the cafeteria experience. In the food court segment, Isthara aims to grow by 10X to 500 food courts across 30 cities in the next 3 years, catering to a million people on a monthly basis.