iSunshare Released iOS System Recovery Software to Repair iOS Devices to Normal

California City, CA: iSunshare iOS Repair Genius, the professional iOS system recovery software, is released now. This sofware aims to help iPhone/iPad/iPod users fix all sorts of iOS system issues with simple clicks. This iOS system software is designed with two powerful modes, which is easy to use and understand by everyone.

As the iOS system recovery software, iSunshare iOS Repair Genius is compatible with all iOS versions and devices, including the newest iOS 14 and iPhone 12. Users can make good use of this tool to fix the common issues: iPhone stuck in recovery mode, iPhone stuck at Apple logo, iPhone, black screen, white screen, iPhone boot loop, iPhone frozen, iPhone cannot restore, getting into iTunes errors and so on.

“As iOS devices are in widely used, we develop this iOS repair software for users all over the world. There are two modes in the software: Standard Mode and Advanced Mode,” said John Huang, one of the developers of iSunshare tools, “There will not be any data loss after repairing the iPhone when you choose the Standard Mode. On the contrary, using Advanced Mode will erase all data in the iPhone. Therefore, users can choose the mode they preferred.”

iSunshare iOS Repair Genius is designed with intuitive user interface so that everyone can know what to do on the screen. Now its version goes to 3.1.1.0, which allows users to skip the setup wizard after activation in Advanced Mode. This software is free to download on all Windows computer. But for the users to repair the iOS devices, they need to pay $19.95 for lifetime usage.

It is easy to repair the iOS devices with this iOS system recovery software. Users just need to launch the software and select the mode. Then click Start and connect the iOS device to the Windows computer. After well connection, click Next button and then click Download to get the firmware package online. Finally, click Repair to fix the issues. How easy it is.

For more details, head to https://www.isunshare.com/ios-repair-genius/ .