Isuzu Motors India drives into Jammu...

Appoints ‘Kulwant Automobiles’ as 1st Authorised Service Partner.

Inaugurates Service facility in Jammu for its customers.

December 2022, New Delhi: Isuzu Motors India, manufacturers of the world-renowned D-MAX pick-ups and SUV range, has set its footprint in Jammu and inaugurated the ISUZU Authorised Service Centre (ASC) in Jammu, today.

With strong focus on expanding the reach of its service and customer experience, Isuzu Motors India has appointed its first authorised service partner, ‘Kulwant Automobiles’. The facility is conveniently located at Kunjwani, Bishah Road, near Dental College, Sehora, in Jammu. It is well-equipped with modern tools, genuine parts and lubes and ISUZU trained manpower to offer seamless support to ISUZU customers in the region.

The ASC facility was inaugurated by the senior management from Isuzu Motors India and Kulwant Automobiles in the presence of company officials and customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Vice President – Service & Customer Relations, External Affairs & PR said, “We have always remained committed on delivering the right level of service to all our customers. ‘Customer delight’ is at the core of our service operations and we work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our network partners. I wish to appreciate the enthusiasm of Kulwant Automobiles team and wish them the very best in their journey with us.” Brig. S.S. Saini – Chairperson, Kulwant Automobiles, said, “We are extremely pleased and excited to be associated with Isuzu Motors India. ISUZU vehicles are known for their reliability, durability and performance and are built to last a lifetime. Customer satisfaction has always been one of our core values and we are committed to it by delivering the best that customers deserve. I would like to thank the ISUZU management for giving us the opportunity to serve the customers of Jammu and nearby locales.”

Kulwant Automobiles is part of Kulwant Enterprises having a well-earned reputation in the automobile service business in the region. Their multi-brand service facility is known for their proactive service and trust in giving the best for their customers.

Pic Credit: Ketchum Sampark