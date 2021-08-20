ISUZU Motors India strengthens its network in Gujarat

In an effort to stay closer to the customers, Isuzu Motors India, the Japanese manufacturer of popular D-MAX pick-ups and SUV, inaugurated a new Lifestyle showroom of Torque ISUZU in Surat. The new facility exudes contemporary elements that promotes ‘lifestyle and adventure’ with the thematic vehicle display in a café setting. Its design inspiration is based on the ISUZU Café, the brand showroom located in south Mumbai, having India’s leading speciality coffee company, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, to brew a sense of liberation from the monotony.

Spread over an area of around a 4,500 sq.ft, the new facility is located in the corporate and automobile hub on Dumas Road, providing convenient access and branded ambience to customers. This touch-point will connect with every age group – from young budding enthusiasts, businessmen who stand out or to a family which seek the best of both worlds.

With strong focus on service and customer experience, ISUZU Motors India also inaugurated the new full-fledged service centre of Torque ISUZU in Surat. Located on Veshu Abhwa Road, the new service centre is spread over an area of 14,400 sq.ft. It is well-equipped with modern tools, 8 service bays and skilled technicians to offer seamless service support to all ISUZU customers in the region.

The new facilities add to the existing 7 sales and service touch-points of Torque ISUZU already operational in Ahmedabad, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Mehsana, Rajkot, Vadodara.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our presence in Surat is expected to address the growing demand for ISUZU vehicles in this region. The ISUZU D-MAX range of Pick-Ups is a game-changer in the state, thanks to the ‘value and versatility’ it offers to our customers. The ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB and V-Cross have been favourites among the customers in the region. Gujarat continues to be one of the key growth markets for ISUZU and we are happy to ramp up our network in the state with Torque Commercial Vehicles to address varied Lifestyle and transportation needs.”

Mr. Kuren Amin, Managing Director, Torque ISUZU, said, “With the growing customer base in the state, we are delighted to open a thematic Lifestyle showroom and a modern service facility in Surat, for ISUZU. These exciting range of utility vehicles from ISUZU have become the preferred choice for many traders and businessmen in the region, thanks to its versatility, performance and value it offers. We will continue to deliver on our customers’ expectations and provide the right service at all times.”