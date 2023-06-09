Isya Aesthetics launches V face in Delhi NCR

Isya Aesthetics, a skincare & wellness clinic offering an integrative approach towards aesthetics. Founded by Dr.
Kiran Sethi, Isya incorporates functional medicine, Ayurveda, naturopathy and nutrition into its dermatology and
aesthetic recommendations to create holistic ways of living. She is all set to introduce V Face in Delhi NCR – the
only integrative system for skin regeneration. V face offers breakthrough treatment by combining two patented
modalities in a single device – Fractional Plasma for minimally invasive microsurgery and RF Diatermo Contraction to reach deeper dermal layers and muscles.
Key Highlights:
- It is specifically designed to maximize treatment results while minimizing downtime
- Provides comfortable treatments with little to no pain
- Provides multilayered treatment options for a full skin regeneration like – face resurfacing, décolletage
revitalization, muscle toning, soft tissue coagulation & minimally invasive microsurgery
- bQUAD through it bio-recognized characteristics, produces massive fibers recruitment while preserving
the outstanding comfort during the treatment session
- plasmaROLL is a gentle and safe fractional plasma applicator that targets the superficial layers of the skin
and promotes micro-retraction with minimal downtime
- plasmaTIP provides a precise delivery of fractional plasma to treat common skin aging issues such as fine
lines, wrinkles, scars, striae, etc
- Minimally invasive microsurgery by plasmaPRO creates controlled damages from the epidermis to the
superficial dermis with tailored spots in non-ablative or ablative outputs