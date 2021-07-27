It is extremely insensitive and very unfortunate that IT Employees don’t want to come back to offices: Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Govt of Telangana

Hyderabad, July 27, 2021……It is extremely insensitive of IT employees refusing to come to offices. Thousands of small time people who work in IT offices such as Taxi Drivers, Vendors, facilities management and others depend just on the jobs for their livelihood are facing difficulties, said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments, Interacting with the media immediately after the inauguration of a 50 bed ICU Ward at Osmania General Hospital set up by Cognizant in partnership with Round Table India Trust at a cost of INR 1.05crore on Sunday evening

In a reply to a question by the Media about employees refusing to join back in offices Jayesh Ranjan replied that it was extremely insensitive for IT employees refusing to come back to offices. We can understand when they refused during the peak period of the pandemic. Now the risk is minimised and is much less, still, they don’t want to join back is not fair. All I can say about it is is is very insensitive and very unfortunate, he said.

Speaking about the newly inaugurated ICU Ward, Mr. Ranjan said that “Preparedness is the best way to handle any crisis, including the pandemic. No patient should miss out on treatment due to the lack of medical infrastructure. The effort undertaken by Cognizant and Round Table India Trust in setting up this ICU ward at Osmania General Hospital is commendable, and their initiative will enable the government hospital in dealing with any future wave and help mitigate the crisis.”

I am happy that with this facility coming up, even the poor will be able to utilise the most advanced health infrastructure. Jayesh thanked Cognizant for their support and Round Table India Trust for their coordination.

Jayesh also appreciated the services offered by Helping Hands Foundation for guiding, counselling patients and creating awareness about healthy living.

The hospital has been embarking on new initiatives such as Skin Bank, the only one of its kind in the state. Mostly these facilities are seen in the west, he added.

The new 50-bed ICU ward in Telangana will ensure the most vulnerable receive timely care and attention,” said Sailaja Josyula, Global Delivery Head in Cognizant’s Banking & Financial Services Practice.

“Initiatives like these are a step forward in enabling timely treatment to COVID-19 patients and making it safer for health workers to carry on their fight against the virus,” This project is implemented under our pan India Medical relief initiative called Project Heal. Round Table India Trust is grateful to Cognizant for choosing them to be implementation partner. said Moriya Philip, President, Round Table India and Dilip Kumar Singh, President, Round Table International

Both the Round Table leaders said that they raised Rs 55 crore from all over the world. With the money they raised, they have delivered 2500 beds at 60 to 70 government hospitals across the country, like the one at Osmania General Hospital inaugurated today

The Freedom through Education initiative through which Round Table India used to build classrooms is now diversified due to Covid. And embarked on HEAL initiative which is Healthcare Enhancement For Active Living. Through which it has delivered 2500 beds in government hospitals in the past year. They will also be setting up 2000 beds across various government hospitals in various cities across India in the coming year, both the leaders from Round Table shared.