“It Was A Choice I Made To Not See Mr. Bachchan Without His Makeup During Paa” – Vidya Balan On Muthoot Blue’s ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho With Vidya Balan’ On 92.7 Big Fm

R.Balki’s ‘Paa’ that served as a window to quality cinema showcased a heart-warming story of a single mother, a son suffering from a rare disease and a father. Remembering the breakthrough movie once again, the new RJ on the block, Vidya Balan opens up and shares a few memories with the listeners on her show Muthoot Blue ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan’ on 92.7 BIG FM.

Speaking about her reaction when she was first offered a role in Paa, RJ Vidya Balan shared, “I had never thought, even in my dreams that I will ever play Amitabh Bachchan’s mother onscreen. When Balki came to my house and said, he wants to cast Abhishek and me for the role of Mr. Bachchan’s parents, I for a moment thought either he has come to a wrong address or has actually gone crazy.”

Adding further to it, the actress and RJ added, “I was always nervous working around kids hence I was slightly sceptical on the thought of treating Mr. Amitabh Bacchan as my kid. During a photo-shoot when I first saw him as Auro, all my inhibitions just vanished; I felt a motherly connect with him. Then and there, I decided not to see Mr. Bachchan without makeup afterwards. It was a choice I made to not see him in his original look during the film and not meet him in his van before the makeup.”

The talented actress who shared a beautiful working equation with Abhishek Bachchan in the film talked about the role of single mother and struggles of being a single mother in the society on her show. She said, “I think it’s amazing when someone decides to be a single parent and that too, a single mother. You are judged on the first and foremost basis, which is so wrong at many levels. Where there are so many people who criticize you, there are people who support you as well. I think that’s all made the difference. And, it is very important that you don’t judge yourself. Also, it depends on how sure you are about your decision.”

