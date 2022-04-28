Italian denim marquee, FREESOUL enters India with Myntra to indulge fashion-forward men in the country

National, April 28th, 2022: Myntra announces the launch of FREESOUL, a contemporary fashion brand hailing from the historic Vicenza region of Northern Italy, known for exquisitely crafted apparel with a timeless and trendy flair. Particularly revered by high-end denim connoisseurs globally, FREESOUL’s style comes to life through its limitless collection of looks that are both modern and classy, with an attention to detail that appears both sophisticated and expressive at the same time.

Founded in 1994, FREESOUL is a high-fashion brand with a category line-up that includes Denim, Athleisure, Sportswear, and Tailored garments, all influenced by the company’s multicultural background in art, innovation, travel, and design. The brand’s vision is to create a thoroughly contemporary modern look that extends beyond its legacy in denim into a full selection of signature garments, in which each piece is not only part of a limitless collection of curated looks, but also becomes an endearing object of desire on its own. FREESOUL defines its consumer as a modern, active, and ambitious male who leads a metropolitan lifestyle filled with an array of occasions that require different looks. He is defined more by his mindset than his age and has an elevated stylistic sensibility that seeks a juxtaposition of refined utility with a relaxed attitude, which is the DNA of the FREESOUL brand.

FREESOUL’S UNPARALLELED ASSOCIATION WITH MYNTRA

FREESOUL’s unparalleled association with Myntra will enable the brand to reach and engage with its diverse target audience in India and amplify its presence in the country towards fashion-conscious men, with affinity towards premium fashion brands, that look to Myntra for their fashion needs. As the preferred destination to access international brands in India, Myntra is all set to enable a dedicated FREESOUL brand store on the Myntra-Mall, the in-app experience for brands to showcase their best and assist consumers in brand and product discovery. FREESOUL is also slated to be featured on Myntra Studio and M-Live, Myntra’s much adored social commerce avenues that resonate with trend-first audiences in India, including fashion conscious millennials.

BEYOND DENIM

Shoppers will now have access to FREESOUL’s range of styles for men which go beyond denim and include trousers, jackets, shirts, crew necks, hoodies, joggers and shorts, all of which will be available on Myntra at affordable price points.