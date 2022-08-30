Italian startup takes 1,500,000 kg to create 1Kg﻿

Diamonds are formed when carbon is under an immense amount of pressure and heat. It takes up to 1.3 million times atmospheric pressure (136 gigapascals) to turn carbon into diamonds.

“We do not make diamonds but the lightest suitcases in the world. – says Michael Kogelnik, the founder of BAZZA.com, the Italian start-up that will produce the lightest suitcase ever made in history in a factory near Milan. – This product uses revolutionary technology to be super light but at the same time, like a diamond, super strong.”

BAZZA suitcases in fact weigh about 1 kg, which is one-third the weight of suitcases on the market.

Making them requires 630 tons of machinery pushing at a pressure of 1,500,000 kg, which is needed to shape the raw material and transform it into the suitcase shell.

“With a lower pressure, the machine would explode, – explains Daniele Maraviglia, production director, – The technology used allows a superfast production cycle that enables us to produce a suitcase in one minute. The pressure with which it is created makes it possible to obtain an ultra-thin (1mm), compact and super strong suitcase.”

“I was always having to pay overweight fees, and carrying around heavy stuff is no fun, – Micheal says, – so one day I set myself the absurd goal of creating a 1 kg luggage and I worked tirelessly to rethink every aspect of the luggage’s design to eliminate every superfluous gram.”

With carry-on baggage regulations by airlines allowing a maximum weight of 7 kg, lightness is becoming an increasingly important element. With a BAZZA suitcase that weighs 1 kg instead of 3 kg, customers can carry 50% more personal belongings than any other product currently on the market.

The environment also benefits from the weight reduction, both during the flight and during production: Bazza claims that its luggage, which is also 100% recyclable, will consume 98% less CO2 during its lifetime.

Bazza luggage will be launched in the market in November 2022.

