Italian Tech Brand ‘Celly’ enters Indian Markets, with Beetel as its distributor

Delhi – Celly, the Italian brand known for its high quality & stylish accessories for smartphones, tablets and laptops, today announced its foray into the Indian Market. The brand sees India as a high growth potential market and plans to expand its foothold, in a partnership with Beetel, an Indian household name, and a leading technology brand offering contemporary solutions for modern India’s connectivity and IT needs.

Blending Italian craft with technology, Celly shall launch a range of products under audio, power, photography, utility & travel category. With over 20+ products to launch in India by the end of April, the lineup includes several marquee innovations of Celly. The products shall be priced among the mid – high end segment and will be available with leading ecommerce platforms – Amazon and Flipkart along with brick and mortar stores

Commenting on the announcement, Stefan Fink-Jensen, International Business Development for Celly, said, “Celly and Beetel have been working hand in hand for the past year to prepare for this exciting moment. We are thrilled to launch our aspiration brand Celly in the Indian market. We have tailored all our products to meet the Indian market technical and design expectations, with unprecedented Italian craftsmanship and quality, along with 2 year warranty for our high tech lineups”

Mr. Puneet Gupta – Business Head, Beetel, said, “With our vision to provide quality products in the Indian market, Celly would be an important strategic partner for us. With decades of experience in Indian Market, our vast Omnichannel reach – Dense distribution network, partnerships with leading e-commerce platforms & leading LFRs, we would be able to provide platform to make Celly Products accessible and available to all. This will be an exciting and a promising journey with Celly and we look forward to it.”

Celly’s Italian unique design to India, aims to bridge the gap between technology and design conscious consumers, in order to create a joyful experience for the young and trendy. With unique Italian style, paired with innovative design, Celly’s solutions are meant to support diverse users and are suitable for any needs both business and leisure, in every moment of the day: at home, at the office, while travelling or in the free time.

A unique brand experience awaits for the Indian customer!