ITC Charmis innovates with the launch of its Deep Radiance Range

ITC Charmis, the legacy face care brand has been a preferred choice for many and continues to enjoy consumer’s trust since decades. In a defining step forward, ITC Charmisadds to its repertoire a new age skincare portfolio with the launch of Charmis Deep Radiance. The all-season skincare range comprises of a Face Serum, Face Wash and Hand Cream.

Skin care has been an integral part of the beauty industry and with the evolving consumer needs, innovation in skin science is essential. Face Serums, a concentrate of active ingredients which not only nourish the skin but also help in addressing skin complaints of dark spots, uneven tone,dullness of skin, etc., have continued to carve a niche in high-end skincare. Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serumcrafted with the goodness of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Salicylic Acid, redefines categoryniche of face serums with its aggressive pricing of INR 210/-. The Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum, penetrates 15 layers deep into the skin *to give a hydrated, clear and radiant skin. Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is dermatologist tested. The non-stickyFace Serum is suitable for all skin types and Charmis makes face serum an affordable and accessible skincare routine.

Charmis Deep Radiance also introduces a specially crafted Vitamin C Facewash which washes away 99.9% acne-causing bacteria.^Charmis Deep Radiance Facewash crafted with the goodness of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Salicylic Acid helps revive and hydrate dull skin. Charmis Hand Cream comes in an easy to carry tube to hydrate hands while also providing protection from 99.9% bacteria#.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, “The need for skincare is evolving and growing with changing consumer lifestyles and increase in environmental stress. Leveraging ITC’s best in class research and development capabilities and its global knowledge on biosciences and skincare, Charmis Deep Radiance range are a range of efficacious products designed for the needs of today’s consumers.”

With young star, SanjanaSanghi as the new face for the brand, Charmis Deep Radiance embarks on an innovative journey to make high-end, quality skincare more accessible and affordable.

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum is introduced through a fresh conversational film narrative. The TVC features the young star SanjanaSanghiat a shoot, and to the surprise of the makeup artist, does not need more makeup, as her skin emanates radiance. Sanjana expresses her trust and confidence in the goodness of the new Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum.

Watch the film here:https://youtu.be/5x54mSH1GsQ

SanjanaSanghi, young actor and an emerging Bollywood star, added, “Charmis for me is so special; it has been a home favourite, used over the years.With Deep Radiance, the brand takes a defining leap in addressing consumer needs and encouraging them to indulge in authentic skin and face care. I am thrilled to be associated in this new journey with Charmis.”

Charmis Deep Radiance range will be available in all leading retail & e-tail stores in India. Charmis Deep Radiance Face serum is priced at INR 210 for 30 ml. Charmis Deep Radiance Facewash and Hand Cream is priced at INR 70for 50ml / gmsand INR 180 for 150ml / gms.