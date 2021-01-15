ITC Limited conferred the ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

New Delhi: ITC Limited has been adjudged ‘Best Governed Company’ at the

20th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, 2020 in the Listed Segment:

Large Category in recognition of its consistent growth and performance, contributive

capabilities, governance ethos, and sensitized approach towards CSR and sustainable

development. The Award was adjudged by an eminent jury under the chairmanship of Hon’ble

Justice Shri A. K. Sikri, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, and International Judge,

Singapore International Commercial Court.

ITC’s Company Secretary, Rajendra Kumar Singhi was also adjudged ‘Governance Professional

of the Year’ for his contribution towards adoption of effective governance processes.

Mr Singhi received the Award on behalf of ITC at a ceremony held on the 13 th of January 2021.

Mr Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs,

Government of India was the Chief Guest at the Awards ceremony, which was also graced by

stalwarts of the Indian corporate sector and governance professionals.

Thanking the ICSI for bestowing the Award, Chairman Mr Sanjiv Puri stated, “We are deeply

humbled by this befitting recognition for ITC’s robust governance model anchored on the

timeless values of trusteeship, transparency and ethical corporate citizenship. The high

standards that we have set for ourselves is inspired by our credo of ‘Nation First – Sab Saath

Badhein’ that seeks to create enduring value for our stakeholders, making a meaningful

contribution to creating larger societal value whilst enhancing the competitiveness of our

businesses with agility and innovative capacity. This Award, received in the presence of

Hon’ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal ji, will indeed be a source of immense encouragement to

Team ITC as we traverse this journey to build a better tomorrow for our stakeholders and the

Nation”.

ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance is a prestigious award that

acknowledges the implementation of best practices in corporate governance. Instituted by ICSI,

these awards encourage and recognize individuals and listed companies that imbibe and

promote a culture of good corporate governance by not only inculcating good corporate

governance principles in their functioning but also by implementing innovative practices,

programs, and projects promoting the cause of corporate governance. It rigorously evaluated

participants on several parameters including governance structure, transparency, and

disclosure compliances, amongst others.

ITC has been one of the frontrunners in India to have put in place a formalized system of

corporate governance, more than 2 decades back.

ITC’s abiding commitment to its credo of ‘Nation First: Sab Saath Badhein’ is embodied in its

corporate vision to sustain ITC’s position as one of India’s most valuable corporations through

world-class performance, creating value for the Indian economy and the company’s

stakeholders. The company’s corporate governance philosophy is anchored on the values of

trusteeship, transparency, ethical corporate citizenship, empowerment & accountability, and

control that is embedded in the strategies and planning process of every business of the

company.