ITC Maratha with Mumbai Mum Tribe hosted ‘Cot Napping Event’ on World Sleep Day

Mumbai, 18th March 2023: On the occasion of World Sleep Day ITC Maratha in Mumbai brought to life the groups most immersive Sleeep Program through an activation designed for young mothers on ‘Personal & Infant Sleep Care’. A fun interactive engage was seen through in collaboration with Mumbai Mum Tribe- a leading mom community of the city; through handpicked expert panelist comprising of Infant Sleep Consultant, Kanga Body Movement Trainer, Celebrity Mom, Nutritionist and Certified Pre-Natal Yoga Consultant.

In the immersive engage groups Sleeep Program that includes Sleeep ensemble, sound essential. Headspace essential, Sleeep inducing culinary offerings, Sleeep oils, personal care products and Sleeep Boutique product line of Home Collection, Infant Collection and Bath Collection were showcased under one experience zone for the guests; as the hotel hosted the first ever open house for Sleeep Boutique.

Experts like Dr.Ankita Shah-Pediatric Dentist and Infant Sleep consultant, Pooja Jambotkar- certified postnatal kanga trainer & country leader, Priya Ahuja the actor mom & trend Influencer, Bhakti Kapoor the Nutritional and Wellness Expert & Ms. Prerna Sinha, Certified Yoga Instructor shared light on topicals like; how to create better sleep patterns for infants and toddlers, melatonin Inducing dietary essential, body movement and technology aversion for REM sleep cycle and more.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Atul Bhalla, Area Manager (West & East Region ITC Hotels) and General Manager, ITC Maratha said that “The group has made large stride by continuously working on the Sleeep Program with a dedicated effort to enhance the sleep experience for our guests’. From being one of the pioneers in creating a Sleep-Inducing Culinary Menu to designing rooms features like Black Out Curtains & Soundproof windows with an optimised 35Db Decibel levels in rooms at the headboard/pillow level, keeping all ambient sound disturbances at bay. Our effort in this sensorial essential is a true mark of how ITC Hotels continue to create Responsible Luxury for our guests to enjoy. The latest addition of Sleeep boutique featuring over fifty Linen & Personal Care amenities in Home, Infant & Bath ranges are first in its form to enjoy hotel-like slumber at home. I am happy that through this engage we could create mainstream and meaningful conversations on personal sleep care for young mothers.”

Also sharing on the occasion, Ms.Priyanka Bharwani & Mrs.Yuvika Abrol founder of Mumbai Mum Tribe said “We do see that for women and young mothers managing their work life balance is a challenge, sleep deprivation with erratic diet routine is one of the leading reasons for fatigue; and in our endeavor to create insightful sessions that can help young mothers better this collaboration with ITC Hotels on World Sleep day gave us just the right opportunity to treat our community members with a holistic day out.”