ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission does the ‘Germ-Fu’ this World Hand Hygiene Day!

Savlon Swasth India Mission, initiated in 2017, is a behavioural change programme to seed hand-hygiene habits. This World Hand Hygiene Day, Savlon Swasth India Missionintroduces the “Germ Fu” Video – inspired by martial arts, it is an exciting new way to teach kids a new way of washing hands while having fun!

Hand hygiene, particularly hand washing with Soap or Liquid Handwash, is globally recognised to have the potential to significantly reduce the burden of disease proliferation. In a continued effort to find innovative ways to drive home the importance of hand washing, the brand introduces its ‘Do the Germ Fu” video that captures the 8 essential steps of an effective handwashing cycle. The video has been designed in a fun, engaging Kung-Fu inspired format that is sure to find its home in the minds of young consumers. ITC Savlon Swasth India Mission hopes that this will not just help inculcate the habit of proper hand washing but also enable children to become strong community advocates for the cause. With this initiative, we are aiming to get kids excited about handwashing and remember to properly wash their hands along with enable parents to encourage their kids to emulate as the video does.

Mr. Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, said, “A change in Hygiene behaviour is critical to curb leading causes of infection and disease. Savlon Swasth India’s Mission is “Healthier Kids, Stronger India”. We have always strived to find innovative and exciting ways to get young kids connect with this message and inculcate habits of hygiene. With this new initiative, we are certain we will get kids excited and help reduce the monotony in handwashing and make it more fun for children.”

Savlon Swasth India Mission has reached over 10,000 schools in 60 cities and nearly 4.3 million children with its innovative program. The program has delivered measurable success in terms hygiene seeding habits in primary school children. Powering up the activity, ITC Savlon has initiated numerous initiatives over the years like the Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks & Savlon ID Guard Initiative.