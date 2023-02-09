ITDC posts Rs. 60.73 cr profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Mumbai, 9th Feb 2023 : India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the public sector undertaking under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism announced impressive results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2022. The turnover for the period Oct-Dec. 2022 is Rs.123.13 crore which is the highest during the F.Y. 2022-23 and the cumulative turnover for the nine months ended 31st December, 2022 is Rs.318.50 crore. The profit before tax is Rs.60.73 crore for the nine months ended 31st December, 2022.