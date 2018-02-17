itel –Emerges as the second fastest growing brand in India

itel Mobile, the pioneering mobile phone brand from Transsion Holdings Conglomerate, has been setting benchmarks ever since entering the Indian market in April 2016. Adding yet another impressive milestone to its ongoing success story, itel Mobile has recently emerged as the second largest player in the overall mobile phone market in India by capturing 9 percent market share for the year 2017. The latest milestone further consolidates brand itel’s market leadership, which has been built on the successful reception of its innovative product offerings amongst Indian consumers.

itel’s latest achievement has been highlighted in the recently released CMR report, which has tracked mobile phone shipments in India over the course of the year. The report highlighted itel Mobile as one of the few mobile brands observed to have a strong upwards trajectory in 2017 despite market fluctuations, registering an exponential growth of 217% year-on-year.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Marco Ma, MD – TRANSSION India, said, “The reason behind itel Mobile’s continued success in the Indian market is its dynamic expansion strategy that focusses on meeting existing market requirements through relevant solutions. Our consumer-centric approach has helped us become one of India’s leading mobile brands. We have been building an extensive portfolio of feature-driven 4G-enabled smartphones, differentiated service offerings and a strong post sale experience. Validation from an independent entity like CMR, underlines itel’s growing prominence in the Indian market.

In 2017, Transsion Holdings, the parent company of itel Mobile, further strengthened its pan-India presence by enhancing its distribution network and channel partnerships adding up to the total of 92,000 retail outlets and over 1,000 channel partners. Transsion also introduced its after-sales service brand, ‘Carlcare’, in addition to launching its first COCO (company-owned, company-controlled) service centre in India with over 1,000 service touch points for its customers. It is this ownership of the end-to-end customer journey, both before and after purchase, which has helped itel Mobile in delivering an unparalleled ownership experience to its users and established it amongst the front-runners in the country’s growing mobile phone industry.