itel launches Smartwatch 2ES: IPS HD Display, Bluetooth Calling and Style

New Delhi, April 22, 2023: itel, a leading brand in the technology industry, has recently announced the launch of its latest addition to the wearable technology market – the itel smartwatch 2ES. With a commitment to strengthen its wearable portfolio in India, itel aims to meet the emerging needs of consumers who seek a Smartwatch that can empower them to stay connected, monitor their health, and provide a personalized experience. The itel smartwatch 2ES promises to do just that, and more, with its impressive features and sleek design. The itel 2ES smartwatch is packed with features that make it an excellent value at its price point of INR 1699. With Bluetooth v5.3 technology, users can make calls through the watch’s built-in microphone and speaker. Plus, its long-lasting battery life of up to 12 Days ensures uninterrupted usage. The smartwatch also features a slim bezel and a 1.8-inch IPS HD display, providing a clear and vibrant user experience that makes it easy to navigate the menu and access a variety of features. Overall, the itel Smartwatch 2ES is a high-quality and affordable option for anyone looking for a reliable and feature-packed smartwatch.

Speaking about the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said, “As India becomes the second-largest smartwatch market, with a remarkable 300 percent YoY growth, it presents a significant opportunity for us. The itel 2ES is our latest offering, designed to cater to the technological demands of the peri-urban and rural customer base, who are looking for value for money with each purchase. We are confident that this product will help us tap into this burgeoning market and contribute to the growth of the smartwatch industry in India in the years to come.”

The itel smartwatch 2ES includes an AI voice assistant that allows users to make calls, send messages and control other smart gadgets using voice commands. In addition to the Call Anytime, Anywhere feature, the itel Smartwatch 2ES also includes a heart rate monitor and alert, as well as a blood oxygen monitor, providing users with real-time health data. The smartwatch is also integrated with 50 sports modes, allowing users to track their workouts and monitor their progress. The itel Smartwatch 2ES also offers music and camera control, as well as smart notifications that allow users to stay up to date with their messages and social media notifications. The smartwatch is IP68 water resistant and comes with a personalized menu that can be customized to suit the user’s preferences and needs.

The itel Smartwatch 2ES comes with a handy 90% screen-to-body ratio and a brightness of up to 500nits. It is also designed for longer usage, with a battery that can last for 12 days with just two hours of charging. The 250 mAh battery is accompanied by a magnetic charger and an extra free strap to compliment a trendy dial design.

It is also designed to prioritize the health of the individual wearing it as it can measure oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate and track the user’s sleep patterns. The latest in real-time health monitoring technology is also amplified by a smart control system and an intelligence voice assistant module.