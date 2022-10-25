“iThink Logistics initiates its first step towards the National Logistics Policy with the Go Green Initiative by giving plants to its customers”

Mumbai, 25th October 2022: iThink Logistics, one of the fastest growing SaaS-based shipping platforms in India, has announced that it will be shipping plants to its customers in various cities in an effort to initiate its preliminary steps towards the National Logistics Policy (NLP). The plants as keepsakes will be an encouraging gift to the customers to help them understand the importance of plants in reducing the carbon footprint. These plants, which will be given to the customers, are known to increase humidity levels and simultaneously lower the amount of carbon dioxide in the air, which helps clean the air. This eco-friendly initiative is a judicious step towards the amelioration of excessive carbon emissions (CE) as the logistics sector is the third-largest contributor to carbon emissions in India.

“At iThink logistics, we understand the importance of taking responsibility to redress the excessive carbon emissions that are a byproduct of logistics operations. As our company is truly an Indian organization at the core, we want to use this auspicious period of Diwali to create a difference and establish a touchstone for how responsible logistics companies should operate in India.” – Ms. Zaiba Sarang, Co-Founder of iThink Logistics

The Go Green initiative by iThink Logistics also includes employee engagement activities that are aimed at creating awareness and promoting sustainability for the environment. The public transport day, which is already underway from this month. It directs every employee to travel on public transport for a dedicated day every month. They need to send their travel selfie to get the reimbursement. Another interesting involvement activity includes making an eco-friendly best out of a waste product which will be auctioned later, and the collections would be forwarded to an NGO. Apart from this, a food stall would be set up every month as an NGO’s fundraising endeavor.