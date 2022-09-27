What are the ITIN application requirements? If you want to get an ITIN, you need to prepare some documents

Some of them are as follows;

Passport (standalone document) national identity card US driver’s license Civil birth certificate Foreign driver’s license US state ID card Foreign voter registration card US military ID card Foreign military ID card

Apart from these, there are different documents. If you want the application to result in a positive result in a short time, it is imperative that you apply correctly. With Ein-ITIN, it is possible to achieve these in a short time.

Why Apply for ITIN?

An ITIN must be obtained if you have a federal tax liability or need to file a federal return. In addition, it is necessary to take it in the following cases;

If you are dependent on a United States citizen If you are a tax filing foreigner residing in the United States for a period of time If you are a foreigner who is required to pay taxes but is not your residence If you have a dependent spouse as a non-U.S. visa holder

In addition, if you are a foreign student, professor or researcher but need to file a tax return, an ITIN must be applied. This is where ITIN application requirements come in and are important.

What Cannot Be Done with ITIN?

Before applying with Ein-ITIN, it should be known what you cannot do with an ITIN number. These are not available for the following items;

Qualifying for an income tax credit Using Social Security benefits Obtaining a residence permit in the United States Obtaining a work permit in the United States

Therefore, if the ITIN application requirements are met, it cannot be used in this way even if the application is made and approved.

How to Apply for an ITIN?

If you want to apply for Ein-ITIN, you can fill out the W-7 form. Then you need to get the original of the unexpired passport from the consulate. Finally, they must be submitted to the IRS agency.

All documents, including passport, will be returned to you within 60 days. If not, simply contact us. You can also make an appointment with the IRS in person when you visit the United States. Then, you can go directly and perform the transactions without passport presentation or foreign status document.