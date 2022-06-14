iTokri Celebrating The Spirit Of Fatherhood

Father’s Day is just around the corners, making this the perfect time for surprise planning to commemorate the day. Now is the good time to plan ahead to show your love and appreciation for all that he has done for you over the years, instead of falling back on the same old conventional gifts. There is plenty of all-around best gifts for dad from iTokri to consider surprising him with.

Style Swag for the Summertime Day

For the Dad who wants to say it loud and say it proud, this comfy summer shirt is a worthy gift for Father’s Day. Fine quality pochampally ikat cotton men full sleeve shirt- Premium yet affordable casual summer-season shirt made purely with hand-printed and handwoven Indian fabrics to put a smile on Dad’s face.

Price: Rs.1,490.00

A Handmade card to pour out your heart and express feelings

Express your gratitude for the father figure in your life with words—quite literally with iTokri’s Intricate Flower Art Handmade Paper Greeting Card – made with delicate flowers and grasses.

Price: Rs.180.00

Upgrades to Everyday Accessories

Beautifully handcrafted quilted laptop bag made from cotton fabric to bring forward the rustic charm and beauty of the traditional art form into our conventional lifestyles, the perfect accessory for day-to-day as well as carry-on duty.

Price: Rs.790.00

This Intricately crafted beadwork chashma dori / flower spectacle lanyard using glass beads in vibrant colours for Dads is a beautiful handy gift to keep the spectacles while on the move or when at home.

Price: Rs.290.00