It’s All Royal At Growel’s 101 Mall ‘Festival Of Delights’

Mumbai October 17, 2022: It’s that time of the year when the heart is warm with love and the mood is joyous. As festivities approach, it is time to celebrate with family and friends, rekindle relationships and strengthen bonds. Reflecting the grandeur of the Royalties with a glittering décor depicting the Royal Palaces, Growel’s 101 Mall – suburban Mumbai’s favorite family destination, is celebrating the ‘Festival of Delights’ till November 6, 2022, with offers across brands as well as extravagant prizes to be won.

The palatial setup at Growel’s 101 mall captures the opulence of the Royal Palaces and the brilliance of Diwali with Jhumars hanging from the ceiling throughout the mall lighting up the ambiance and mood of mall visitors. The centerpiece at the atrium is a mesmerizing courtyard setup with a fountain of lights depicting hope. Showcasing the exquisiteness of Royals, the center installation at the atrium also illustrates the architecture of palaces like the Jharokha windows and intricate marble inlay work.

Adding fun to the grandeur are photo booth installations on the sides of the atrium for mall visitors to make some exciting instagramable memories in a palace balcony set up for pictures and also a reel booth. And that’s not all! Popular eateries at the mall like Urban Tadka, Haldiram’s, Balbek Darbar, Café Bollywood, and Shahi Durbar are dishing out some special Royal menus to complete the majestic experience.

Furthermore, while there are exciting offers on shopping across brands at the mall, Growel’s 101 malls are offering lucky customers a chance to upgrade their Home Appliances as the Grand Prize and a Powerade ebike as the Second Prize through a raffle draw on minimum purchases of INR 5000/- at the mall.

Speaking about the consumer sentiment this festive season, Gerald Mathew, General Manager of Operations, at Growel’s 101 Mall, said, “There is an excitement that is visible on the faces of the customers as they enter the mall this year without any pandemic-driven restrictions. Mall visitors are delighted to step out with their family and friends to shop, socialize at the eateries and also catch the blockbuster movies that are running at the multiplex. Categories such as occasion wear in apparel, footwear, and beauty are witnessing growth and dine-in restaurants are performing exceptionally well for some time now.”

Festivities and activities at malls are now focused on offering shoppers a memorable family experience. Over the years, malls have evolved from being mere shopping places to a place for spending quality time with family & friends for leisure & entertainment.

Growel’s 1O1 Mall houses some of the most popular F&B outlets – from popular fast-food chains to regional delights and international cuisine. In the past year, some brands that have started service at the mall include Urban Tadka, Haldiram’s, Aroma’s Café & Bistro, Barbeque Nation, Barista, and Shahi Durbar, Taco Bell, to name a few. Other F&B outlets and restaurants serving at Growel’s 1O1 Mall include Belgian Waffle, Burger King, Drink Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad Over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Pop Tate’s, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Wow Momo and many more.