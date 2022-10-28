It’s Getting Spooky in Here – a Scrumptious Spooky Brunch at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, October 28, 2022: These ones for Halloween enthusiasts and lovers of all things spooky – Novotel Hyderabad Airport presents the Spooky Brunch, a spectacular Halloween celebration at Food Exchange with an elaborate buffet of scrumptious delights, themed décor and sinful cocktails.

The boo-tiful brunch spread is set to have a wide selection of decadent-themed desserts to make your Halloween celebrations even sweeter. With a spread to cater to all taste palettes and a setting unlike any other, The Spooky Brunch at NHA is the place to be this Halloween weekend with your friends and family.

The best part? The celebration doesn’t end at the brunch. NHA will transform Socialzz into an exhilarating spooky house and embrace the Halloween spirit in its entirety for trick-or-treaters at the property. Wait no further – chalk out your plans to visit NHA this Halloween Sunday for the experience of a lifetime.

Venue: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Date: 30th October 2022 (12:30pm – 4:00pm)